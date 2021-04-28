Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 888 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,490, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 888 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 182,916.

Vaccinations in Oregon

THA reported Wednesday that 40,769 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 23,214 doses were administered on Tuesday and 17,555 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The 7-day running average is now 34,906 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,543,640 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,257,015 first and second doses of Moderna and 93,001 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 1,209,607 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,773,928 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,865,565 doses of Pfizer, 1,563,300 doses of Moderna and 215,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 326, which is two fewer than Tuesday. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,118, which is a 34% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 328.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 34 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, four of whom were in the ICU, two on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (2), Columbia (12), Coos (3), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (67), Douglas (8), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (22), Klamath (55), Lake (4), Lane (57), Lincoln (3), Linn (45), Malheur (5), Marion (103),Morrow (2), Multnomah (153), Polk (13), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wallowa (3), Washington (73) and Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,489th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 12 and died on April 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,490th death is a 73-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on April 10 and died on April 13. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.