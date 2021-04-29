Gov. Brown extends COVID-19 state of emergency for 60 days
But lifts executive order regarding price-gouging as shortages have eased
MEDFORD, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday extended her declaration of a state of emergency for COVID-19 for 60 days, until June 28, unless earlier rescinded or extended.
The declaration is the legal underpinning for the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders and the Oregon Health Authority’s health and safety guidance; it also provides additional flexibility for the state and private parties responding to the challenges of the pandemic, from allowing restaurants to offer cocktails to go to allowing greater flexibility in who may administer vaccines. Extending the state of emergency also helps ensure Oregon is able to fully utilize available federal COVID-19 relief and assistance, including assistance with vaccine distribution.
The governor issued the following statement:
“We are in the middle of the fourth surge of COVID-19 in Oregon, driven by more contagious variants of the disease. We must stop hospitalizations from spiking, so we can save lives, help our nurses and doctors weather this surge, and ensure no Oregonian is denied vital health care. Tomorrow, 15 counties are moving to the Extreme Risk Level, with nine more in High Risk. Hospitalizations nearly doubled in the last two weeks, to well over 300.
“At this time last year, there was so much we did not know about how to stop the spread of this deadly disease. Now, more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregonians know the best ways to avoid spreading infection: limiting gatherings when cases are high, wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distance, staying home when sick, and––most importantly––getting vaccinated as soon as possible. We just have to hold on for a few weeks longer.
“I intend to fully reopen our economy by the end of June, and the day is approaching when my emergency orders can eventually be lifted. How quickly we get there is up to each and every one of us doing our part. Over 1.7 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of vaccine, and over 1.2 million are fully vaccinated against this deadly disease.
"But the overwhelming majority of our new COVID-19 cases are from people who have not yet been vaccinated. Younger, unvaccinated Oregonians are now showing up in our hospitals with severe cases of COVID-19. Right now, more than ever, as we see the path over the peak of the spring surge and down the other side, we need Oregonians to step up and take on the personal responsibility to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself, your friends, and your loved ones. They are also the quickest path toward lifting restrictions.
“Today, I am lifting Oregon’s executive order for price gouging related to the pandemic, because the days of hand sanitizer and, yes, toilet paper scarcity are far behind us. In the weeks to come, as the number of fully vaccinated Oregonians continues to grow, we will be able to lift the emergency orders and state regulations that have kept us safe for the past year.”
The Governor reviews and reevaluates each of her emergency orders every 60 days, to determine whether those orders should be continued, modified, or rescinded. The findings of this review process are listed in the executive order.
Comments
6 Comments
When is she going to offer her salary to help those she is putting out of business?
You want the state to reopen wear a friggin mask and stay away from people!
well at least the permanent mask mandate wont go into effect tuesday but sure her supporters will be crowing on here saying she is a nuturing soul who wants the best for oregonians. never thought new york would be about to fully open and we’re going the other way, anyone else think counties will still be locked down or entering a 4th lockdown by end of june
Keep inviting the tourist to come to the state and then penalizing the locals for the illness that is brought, really smart. I guess as long as kate gets her tourist tax paycheck, she is golden.
Exactly, Or8!!!
As we said months ago..democrat governors are just going to keep moving the goal posts. 99.97% people will survive this flu and communists running our states are punishing everyone for a flu that kills less than 1% of the population. Why do leftists not understand the hypocrisy? No wonder they watch CNN religiously and can’t even fathom that they are watching propaganda meant to make them believe how horrible America is. CNN technical director is on camera stating they need more deaths to keep the fear going. What happens when that video comes out….Twitter, Youtube and Fakebook take it down so you won’t realize what you are watching is pure lies.