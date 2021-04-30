Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, including Crook County’s 20th; 990 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including Crook County's 20th death, raising the state’s death toll to 2,495, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 990 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state's total to 184,812.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 49,029 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 34,063 doses were administered on Thursday and 14,966 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 35,329 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,594,712 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,292,815 first and second doses of Moderna and 94,533 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday,, 1,253,053 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,819,329 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,892,475 doses of Pfizer, 1,583,600 doses of Moderna and 228,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 334, which is five fewer than Thursday. There are 73 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,232, which is a 28.0% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 339.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 31 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Friday, with six in the ICU and three of them on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (22), Clackamas (99), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (11), Curry (2), Deschutes (81), Douglas (7), Grant (12), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (16), Klamath (78), Lake (2), Lane (88), Lincoln (8), Linn (51), Malheur (2), Marion (93), Morrow (1), Multnomah (178), Polk (13), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (9), Wallowa (4), Wasco (8), Washington (101) and Yamhill (12).

Oregon’s 2,492nd death is a 97-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died on April 12, 2020 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,493rd death is a 49-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 10 and died on April 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,494th death is an 81-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on April 24 and died on April 28 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, in Boise, ID. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,495th death is a 78-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 26 her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.