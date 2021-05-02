‘Tragic milestone’: Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths as toll tops 2,500; 756 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,501, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 756 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 186,344.
"More than 2,500 deaths in Oregon is a tragic milestone in the pandemic," OHA said in Sunday's update. "Oregon Health Authority extends condolences to all of those who have lost a family member, friend, colleague or community member to COVID-19."
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Sunday that 22,443 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,147 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,296 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
The seven-day running average is now 33,710 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,632,561 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,315,255 first and second doses of Moderna and 96,938 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,940,445 doses of Pfizer, 1,575,700 doses of Moderna and 228,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 345, which is 14 more than Saturday. There are 76 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than Saturday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,322, which is a 21.3% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 345.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (16), Clackamas (93), Columbia (4), Crook (8), Deschutes (67), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (13), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lane (56), Lincoln (3), Linn (24), Malheur (1), Marion (81), Morrow (1), Multnomah (217), Polk (12), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (74) and Yamhill (14).
Oregon’s 2,499th death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,500th death is a 72-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 23 and died on April 30. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,501st death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|919
|14
|Benton
|2,934
|19
|Clackamas
|16,589
|208
|Clatsop
|956
|8
|Columbia
|1,662
|26
|Coos
|2,032
|32
|Crook
|1,002
|20
|Curry
|634
|9
|Deschutes
|8,182
|73
|Douglas
|3,164
|69
|Gilliam
|57
|1
|Grant
|493
|4
|Harney
|329
|8
|Hood River
|1,166
|30
|Jackson
|10,522
|131
|Jefferson
|2,139
|32
|Josephine
|3,244
|67
|Klamath
|4,097
|59
|Lake
|437
|7
|Lane
|12,462
|144
|Lincoln
|1,358
|20
|Linn
|4,580
|66
|Malheur
|3,464
|61
|Marion
|21,339
|302
|Morrow
|1,093
|15
|Multnomah
|37,049
|575
|Polk
|3,612
|52
|Sherman
|57
|1
|Tillamook
|624
|3
|Umatilla
|8,089
|84
|Union
|1,436
|23
|Wallowa
|175
|5
|Wasco
|1,359
|28
|Washington
|24,755
|229
|Wheeler
|26
|1
|Yamhill
|4,308
|75
|Statewide
|186,344
|2,501
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 05/01/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|11
|2
|13
|15.4%
|Benton
|442
|14
|456
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|1,035
|110
|1,145
|9.6%
|Clatsop
|88
|9
|97
|9.3%
|Columbia
|106
|11
|117
|9.4%
|Coos
|77
|3
|80
|3.8%
|Crook
|79
|13
|92
|14.1%
|Curry
|12
|0
|12
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|528
|52
|580
|9.0%
|Douglas
|98
|9
|107
|8.4%
|Gilliam
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Grant
|19
|4
|23
|17.4%
|Harney
|7
|1
|8
|12.5%
|Hood River
|80
|2
|82
|2.4%
|Jackson
|477
|18
|495
|3.6%
|Jefferson
|50
|4
|54
|7.4%
|Josephine
|106
|7
|113
|6.2%
|Klamath
|90
|23
|113
|20.4%
|Lake
|3
|1
|4
|25.0%
|Lane
|808
|73
|881
|8.3%
|Lincoln
|75
|2
|77
|2.6%
|Linn
|418
|33
|451
|7.3%
|Malheur
|43
|2
|45
|4.4%
|Marion
|866
|90
|956
|9.4%
|Morrow
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|2,256
|206
|2,462
|8.4%
|Polk
|204
|13
|217
|6.0%
|Sherman
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|59
|1
|60
|1.7%
|Umatilla
|87
|6
|93
|6.5%
|Union
|8
|1
|9
|11.1%
|Wallowa
|9
|1
|10
|10.0%
|Wasco
|62
|5
|67
|7.5%
|Washington
|1,466
|96
|1,562
|6.1%
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|381
|18
|399
|4.5%
|Statewide
|10,071
|830
|10,901
|7.6%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|11,512
|1,835
|13,347
|13.7%
|Benton
|138,273
|4,501
|142,774
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|435,389
|25,334
|460,723
|5.5%
|Clatsop
|34,072
|1,671
|35,743
|4.7%
|Columbia
|41,771
|2,268
|44,039
|5.1%
|Coos
|46,130
|2,491
|48,621
|5.1%
|Crook
|18,116
|1,327
|19,443
|6.8%
|Curry
|11,238
|527
|11,765
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|187,862
|10,345
|198,207
|5.2%
|Douglas
|80,838
|3,584
|84,422
|4.2%
|Gilliam
|1,220
|44
|1,264
|3.5%
|Grant
|5,993
|384
|6,377
|6.0%
|Harney
|4,162
|377
|4,539
|8.3%
|Hood River
|31,841
|1,659
|33,500
|5.0%
|Jackson
|214,784
|15,874
|230,658
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|19,462
|1,959
|21,421
|9.1%
|Josephine
|71,528
|3,742
|75,270
|5.0%
|Klamath
|48,743
|4,610
|53,353
|8.6%
|Lake
|5,182
|420
|5,602
|7.5%
|Lane
|478,726
|14,907
|493,633
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|42,759
|2,669
|45,428
|5.9%
|Linn
|137,603
|8,484
|146,087
|5.8%
|Malheur
|25,860
|5,102
|30,962
|16.5%
|Marion
|343,823
|31,913
|375,736
|8.5%
|Morrow
|7,338
|1,316
|8,654
|15.2%
|Multnomah
|1,027,765
|55,256
|1,083,021
|5.1%
|Polk
|70,208
|4,758
|74,966
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1,384
|67
|1,451
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|14,765
|620
|15,385
|4.0%
|Umatilla
|65,318
|9,038
|74,356
|12.2%
|Union
|21,086
|1,804
|22,890
|7.9%
|Wallowa
|3,181
|174
|3,355
|5.2%
|Wasco
|34,163
|1,694
|35,857
|4.7%
|Washington
|632,485
|40,739
|673,224
|6.1%
|Wheeler
|702
|28
|730
|3.8%
|Yamhill
|134,453
|7,040
|141,493
|5.0%
|Statewide
|4,449,735
|268,561
|4,718,296
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
Comments
2 Comments
The above vaccination numbers are confusing…i.e., first and second doses? It would be nice to know the number of Oregonians who are now totally vaccinated.
Not sure the details in the linked dashboards have what you wish but they do offer more info: https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonCOVID-19VaccinationTrends/OregonStatewideVaccinationTrends