‘Tragic milestone’: Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths as toll tops 2,500; 756 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,501, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 756 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 186,344.

"More than 2,500 deaths in Oregon is a tragic milestone in the pandemic," OHA said in Sunday's update. "Oregon Health Authority extends condolences to all of those who have lost a family member, friend, colleague or community member to COVID-19."

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 22,443 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,147 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,296 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

The seven-day running average is now 33,710 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,632,561 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,315,255 first and second doses of Moderna and 96,938 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,940,445 doses of Pfizer, 1,575,700 doses of Moderna and 228,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 345, which is 14 more than Saturday. There are 76 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,322, which is a 21.3% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 345.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (16), Clackamas (93), Columbia (4), Crook (8), Deschutes (67), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (13), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lane (56), Lincoln (3), Linn (24), Malheur (1), Marion (81), Morrow (1), Multnomah (217), Polk (12), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (74) and Yamhill (14).

Oregon’s 2,499th death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,500th death is a 72-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 23 and died on April 30. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,501st death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 919 14 Benton 2,934 19 Clackamas 16,589 208 Clatsop 956 8 Columbia 1,662 26 Coos 2,032 32 Crook 1,002 20 Curry 634 9 Deschutes 8,182 73 Douglas 3,164 69 Gilliam 57 1 Grant 493 4 Harney 329 8 Hood River 1,166 30 Jackson 10,522 131 Jefferson 2,139 32 Josephine 3,244 67 Klamath 4,097 59 Lake 437 7 Lane 12,462 144 Lincoln 1,358 20 Linn 4,580 66 Malheur 3,464 61 Marion 21,339 302 Morrow 1,093 15 Multnomah 37,049 575 Polk 3,612 52 Sherman 57 1 Tillamook 624 3 Umatilla 8,089 84 Union 1,436 23 Wallowa 175 5 Wasco 1,359 28 Washington 24,755 229 Wheeler 26 1 Yamhill 4,308 75 Statewide 186,344 2,501

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 05/01/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11 2 13 15.4% Benton 442 14 456 3.1% Clackamas 1,035 110 1,145 9.6% Clatsop 88 9 97 9.3% Columbia 106 11 117 9.4% Coos 77 3 80 3.8% Crook 79 13 92 14.1% Curry 12 0 12 0.0% Deschutes 528 52 580 9.0% Douglas 98 9 107 8.4% Gilliam 3 0 3 0.0% Grant 19 4 23 17.4% Harney 7 1 8 12.5% Hood River 80 2 82 2.4% Jackson 477 18 495 3.6% Jefferson 50 4 54 7.4% Josephine 106 7 113 6.2% Klamath 90 23 113 20.4% Lake 3 1 4 25.0% Lane 808 73 881 8.3% Lincoln 75 2 77 2.6% Linn 418 33 451 7.3% Malheur 43 2 45 4.4% Marion 866 90 956 9.4% Morrow 11 0 11 0.0% Multnomah 2,256 206 2,462 8.4% Polk 204 13 217 6.0% Sherman 5 0 5 0.0% Tillamook 59 1 60 1.7% Umatilla 87 6 93 6.5% Union 8 1 9 11.1% Wallowa 9 1 10 10.0% Wasco 62 5 67 7.5% Washington 1,466 96 1,562 6.1% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 381 18 399 4.5% Statewide 10,071 830 10,901 7.6%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11,512 1,835 13,347 13.7% Benton 138,273 4,501 142,774 3.2% Clackamas 435,389 25,334 460,723 5.5% Clatsop 34,072 1,671 35,743 4.7% Columbia 41,771 2,268 44,039 5.1% Coos 46,130 2,491 48,621 5.1% Crook 18,116 1,327 19,443 6.8% Curry 11,238 527 11,765 4.5% Deschutes 187,862 10,345 198,207 5.2% Douglas 80,838 3,584 84,422 4.2% Gilliam 1,220 44 1,264 3.5% Grant 5,993 384 6,377 6.0% Harney 4,162 377 4,539 8.3% Hood River 31,841 1,659 33,500 5.0% Jackson 214,784 15,874 230,658 6.9% Jefferson 19,462 1,959 21,421 9.1% Josephine 71,528 3,742 75,270 5.0% Klamath 48,743 4,610 53,353 8.6% Lake 5,182 420 5,602 7.5% Lane 478,726 14,907 493,633 3.0% Lincoln 42,759 2,669 45,428 5.9% Linn 137,603 8,484 146,087 5.8% Malheur 25,860 5,102 30,962 16.5% Marion 343,823 31,913 375,736 8.5% Morrow 7,338 1,316 8,654 15.2% Multnomah 1,027,765 55,256 1,083,021 5.1% Polk 70,208 4,758 74,966 6.3% Sherman 1,384 67 1,451 4.6% Tillamook 14,765 620 15,385 4.0% Umatilla 65,318 9,038 74,356 12.2% Union 21,086 1,804 22,890 7.9% Wallowa 3,181 174 3,355 5.2% Wasco 34,163 1,694 35,857 4.7% Washington 632,485 40,739 673,224 6.1% Wheeler 702 28 730 3.8% Yamhill 134,453 7,040 141,493 5.0% Statewide 4,449,735 268,561 4,718,296 5.7%

