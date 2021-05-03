Gov. Kate Brown’s office denies NWSL request for more fans

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office has turned down an appeal by the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League to allow more than 100 fans at the Challenge Cup tournament final Saturday between the Portland Thorns and Gotham FC.

The governor has moved 15 counties to “extreme risk” status. That includes Multnomah County, which includes the Portland metro area. As part of the designation, outdoor sporting events in those areas can no longer have more than 100 spectators.