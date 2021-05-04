Deschutes County offers free COVID-19 drive-thru testing events on Thursdays through May

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with Oregon Health Authority to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing events on Thursdays in May.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6, 13, 20 and 27 in Downtown Bend at the Wall Street Services Building.



This testing event is open to anyone. No symptoms or ID are required to be tested. Participants are asked to wear a mask and register online at www.doineedacovid19test.com. Staff will be onsite to register those who are unable to pre-register.



Individuals will receive a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and test results will be available in two to three days.

Testing at Wall Street Services Building is located in Bend at 1340 NW Wall Street, in the parking lot facing Wall Street.