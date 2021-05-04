Gov. Brown: All 15 counties in ‘Extreme Risk’ will return to ‘High Risk’ on Friday

Coronavirus

But she says despite slower rise in COVID-19 cases, 'Oregon is not out of the woods yet'

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown announced late Tuesday that an improvement in one metric -- a slower rise in hospitalized COVID-19 patients -- means the 15 counties, including Deschutes and Crook, that moved to Extreme Risk restrictions last Friday will move back to High Risk this Friday.

Brown issued a weekly update to county risk levels under the state's public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19.

With the statewide seven-day average increase for hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients dropping below 15 percent, Oregon no longer meets the statewide metrics for the Extreme Risk level, she said.

Effective Friday, 15 counties will return to High Risk. In total, 24 counties will be at High Risk, four at Moderate Risk, and eight at Lower Risk. A complete list of counties and their risk levels is available here.

Brown issued the following statement:

“Let me be clear: across the state, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are still high, and Oregon is not out of the woods yet. However, we have met the hospitalization metric established by our health experts for counties to return to High Risk. From the beginning, I have said that returning counties to the Extreme Risk level was about preserving hospital capacity and saving lives. With our statewide hospitalization rate stabilizing, our hospitals should have the capacity to continue treating patients with severe cases of COVID-19 and other serious medical conditions in the coming weeks.

“Based on today’s numbers, I am keeping my commitment to Oregonians. Beginning Friday, all counties in Extreme Risk will return to High Risk. With Oregonians continuing to get vaccinated each week, my expectation is that we will not return to Extreme Risk again for the duration of this pandemic.

“I know this will bring relief to many across the state. However, the lifting of Extreme Risk health and safety measures comes with great personal responsibility for us all. If Oregonians continue to keep up their guard, follow High Risk health and safety measures, and get vaccinated as fast as possible, we should see our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates decline. I’d like to thank Oregonians for taking this surge seriously for the last several weeks. It’s because of you that our hospitals have not been overwhelmed.

“Today, we also received the welcome news from the Biden-Harris administration that they will be reallocating unused vaccines to the states that need them. Oregon will ask for the maximum allowed, which will help us to get shots in arms faster. Vaccinations are still our best path to protecting our loved ones, and staying on track to fully reopen our economy by the end of June.”

For the Sector Risk Level Guidance Chart, updated in late April, click here.