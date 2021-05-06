74 sickened in COVID-19 outbreak at Salem church

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say at least 74 people linked to a church in Salem have contracted COVID-19.

The Statesman Journal reports the Oregon Health Authority started investigating the outbreak at the People's Church on April 6. The state did not release information about the outbreak until Wednesday.

According to the church’s Facebook page, Lead Pastor Scott Erickson and his wife, Bonnie, both were hospitalized with COVID-19 last month.

The church's website and Facebook page indicate in-person services and events continue to be held there.

Officials at People’s Church declined to immediately respond to questions from the newspaper.