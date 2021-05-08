Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, 833 new cases; 115 in Deschutes County

Coronavirus

8 in Crook County, 5 in Jefferson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,528, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 833 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 190,804.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 63,868 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 27,835 doses were administered on Friday and 36,033 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The seven-day running average is now 33,318 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,788,239 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,382,574 first and second doses of Moderna and 105,458 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,082,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,706,980 doses of Moderna and 246,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 329, which is five more than Friday. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer from Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,352, which is a 3.7% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (4), Columbia (10), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (115), Douglas (4), Gilliam (4), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), KIamath (49), Lane (55), Lincoln (3), Linn (26), Malheur (7), Marion (75), Morrow (1), Multnomah (156), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (94) and Yamhill (29).

Note: Oregon’s 2,409th and 2,509th COVID-19 deaths, reported on April 6 and May 5, are the same person. Because of this error, OHA is renumbering our reported deaths starting with 2,522 Staturday.

Oregon’s 2,522nd death is an 87-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 7 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,523rd death is a 90-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 26 and died on May 7 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,524th death is a 62-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 7 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,525th death is a 65-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 16 and died on May 7 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,526th death is a 69-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 4 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,527th death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,528th death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 946 14 Benton 3,026 19 Clackamas 17,107 209 Clatsop 973 8 Columbia 1,705 26 Coos 2,046 33 Crook 1,065 20 Curry 645 9 Deschutes 8,669 73 Douglas 3,220 70 Gilliam 62 1 Grant 506 5 Harney 337 8 Hood River 1,179 30 Jackson 10,716 135 Jefferson 2,167 34 Josephine 3,302 68 Klamath 4,308 61 Lake 444 7 Lane 12,799 145 Lincoln 1,370 20 Linn 4,798 67 Malheur 3,498 61 Marion 21,739 306 Morrow 1,100 15 Multnomah 37,830 583 Polk 3,699 52 Sherman 58 1 Tillamook 636 3 Umatilla 8,140 84 Union 1,444 23 Wallowa 182 5 Wasco 1,370 28 Washington 25,279 229 Wheeler 28 1 Yamhill 4,411 75 Statewide 190,804 2,528

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELRs) Received 05/07/21

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 34 7 41 17.1% Benton 1,143 18 1,161 1.6% Clackamas 1,423 147 1,570 9.4% Clatsop 64 3 67 4.5% Columbia 146 11 157 7.0% Coos 188 3 191 1.6% Crook 106 7 113 6.2% Curry 75 9 84 10.7% Deschutes 818 88 906 9.7% Douglas 250 9 259 3.5% Gilliam 1 0 1 0.0% Grant 81 1 82 1.2% Harney 4 1 5 20.0% Hood River 143 3 146 2.1% Jackson 684 53 737 7.2% Jefferson 58 4 62 6.5% Josephine 399 9 408 2.2% Klamath 168 45 213 21.1% Lake 19 0 19 0.0% Lane 2,419 106 2,525 4.2% Lincoln 123 3 126 2.4% Linn 700 53 753 7.0% Malheur 46 0 46 0.0% Marion 1,320 96 1,416 6.8% Morrow 30 1 31 3.2% Multnomah 4,257 215 4,472 4.8% Polk 235 7 242 2.9% Sherman 4 0 4 0.0% Tillamook 41 4 45 8.9% Umatilla 162 12 174 6.9% Union 83 0 83 0.0% Wallowa 13 2 15 13.3% Wasco 377 6 383 1.6% Washington 2,150 137 2,287 6.0% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 500 37 537 6.9% Statewide 18,266 1,097 19,363 5.7%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11,703 1,861 13,564 13.7% Benton 142,380 4,645 147,025 3.2% Clackamas 444,025 26,091 470,116 5.5% Clatsop 34,504 1,685 36,189 4.7% Columbia 42,639 2,319 44,958 5.2% Coos 47,100 2,509 49,609 5.1% Crook 18,803 1,389 20,192 6.9% Curry 11,425 542 11,967 4.5% Deschutes 192,780 10,820 203,600 5.3% Douglas 82,587 3,661 86,248 4.2% Gilliam 1,237 44 1,281 3.4% Grant 6,353 427 6,780 6.3% Harney 4,212 384 4,596 8.4% Hood River 32,316 1,682 33,998 4.9% Jackson 218,890 16,190 235,080 6.9% Jefferson 19,799 1,991 21,790 9.1% Josephine 73,578 3,815 77,393 4.9% Klamath 50,219 4,882 55,101 8.9% Lake 5,311 421 5,732 7.3% Lane 490,466 15,329 505,795 3.0% Lincoln 43,464 2,700 46,164 5.8% Linn 141,186 8,844 150,030 5.9% Malheur 26,270 5,129 31,399 16.3% Marion 350,390 32,458 382,848 8.5% Morrow 7,475 1,319 8,794 15.0% Multnomah 1,047,458 56,412 1,103,870 5.1% Polk 71,504 4,847 76,351 6.3% Sherman 1,400 68 1,468 4.6% Tillamook 15,053 636 15,689 4.1% Umatilla 66,402 9,101 75,503 12.1% Union 21,460 1,814 23,274 7.8% Wallowa 3,242 182 3,424 5.3% Wasco 34,922 1,714 36,636 4.7% Washington 645,009 41,521 686,530 6.0% Wheeler 712 31 743 4.2% Yamhill 137,181 7,192 144,373 5.0% Statewide 4,543,455 274,655 4,818,110 5.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.