Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, 833 new cases; 115 in Deschutes County
8 in Crook County, 5 in Jefferson County
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,528, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 833 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 190,804.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Saturday that 63,868 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 27,835 doses were administered on Friday and 36,033 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
The seven-day running average is now 33,318 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,788,239 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,382,574 first and second doses of Moderna and 105,458 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,082,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,706,980 doses of Moderna and 246,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 329, which is five more than Friday. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer from Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,352, which is a 3.7% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (4), Columbia (10), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (115), Douglas (4), Gilliam (4), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), KIamath (49), Lane (55), Lincoln (3), Linn (26), Malheur (7), Marion (75), Morrow (1), Multnomah (156), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (94) and Yamhill (29).
Note: Oregon’s 2,409th and 2,509th COVID-19 deaths, reported on April 6 and May 5, are the same person. Because of this error, OHA is renumbering our reported deaths starting with 2,522 Staturday.
Oregon’s 2,522nd death is an 87-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 7 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,523rd death is a 90-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 26 and died on May 7 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,524th death is a 62-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 7 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,525th death is a 65-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 16 and died on May 7 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,526th death is a 69-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 4 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,527th death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,528th death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|946
|14
|Benton
|3,026
|19
|Clackamas
|17,107
|209
|Clatsop
|973
|8
|Columbia
|1,705
|26
|Coos
|2,046
|33
|Crook
|1,065
|20
|Curry
|645
|9
|Deschutes
|8,669
|73
|Douglas
|3,220
|70
|Gilliam
|62
|1
|Grant
|506
|5
|Harney
|337
|8
|Hood River
|1,179
|30
|Jackson
|10,716
|135
|Jefferson
|2,167
|34
|Josephine
|3,302
|68
|Klamath
|4,308
|61
|Lake
|444
|7
|Lane
|12,799
|145
|Lincoln
|1,370
|20
|Linn
|4,798
|67
|Malheur
|3,498
|61
|Marion
|21,739
|306
|Morrow
|1,100
|15
|Multnomah
|37,830
|583
|Polk
|3,699
|52
|Sherman
|58
|1
|Tillamook
|636
|3
|Umatilla
|8,140
|84
|Union
|1,444
|23
|Wallowa
|182
|5
|Wasco
|1,370
|28
|Washington
|25,279
|229
|Wheeler
|28
|1
|Yamhill
|4,411
|75
|Statewide
|190,804
|2,528
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.
Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELRs) Received 05/07/21
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|34
|7
|41
|17.1%
|Benton
|1,143
|18
|1,161
|1.6%
|Clackamas
|1,423
|147
|1,570
|9.4%
|Clatsop
|64
|3
|67
|4.5%
|Columbia
|146
|11
|157
|7.0%
|Coos
|188
|3
|191
|1.6%
|Crook
|106
|7
|113
|6.2%
|Curry
|75
|9
|84
|10.7%
|Deschutes
|818
|88
|906
|9.7%
|Douglas
|250
|9
|259
|3.5%
|Gilliam
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Grant
|81
|1
|82
|1.2%
|Harney
|4
|1
|5
|20.0%
|Hood River
|143
|3
|146
|2.1%
|Jackson
|684
|53
|737
|7.2%
|Jefferson
|58
|4
|62
|6.5%
|Josephine
|399
|9
|408
|2.2%
|Klamath
|168
|45
|213
|21.1%
|Lake
|19
|0
|19
|0.0%
|Lane
|2,419
|106
|2,525
|4.2%
|Lincoln
|123
|3
|126
|2.4%
|Linn
|700
|53
|753
|7.0%
|Malheur
|46
|0
|46
|0.0%
|Marion
|1,320
|96
|1,416
|6.8%
|Morrow
|30
|1
|31
|3.2%
|Multnomah
|4,257
|215
|4,472
|4.8%
|Polk
|235
|7
|242
|2.9%
|Sherman
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|41
|4
|45
|8.9%
|Umatilla
|162
|12
|174
|6.9%
|Union
|83
|0
|83
|0.0%
|Wallowa
|13
|2
|15
|13.3%
|Wasco
|377
|6
|383
|1.6%
|Washington
|2,150
|137
|2,287
|6.0%
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|500
|37
|537
|6.9%
|Statewide
|18,266
|1,097
|19,363
|5.7%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|11,703
|1,861
|13,564
|13.7%
|Benton
|142,380
|4,645
|147,025
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|444,025
|26,091
|470,116
|5.5%
|Clatsop
|34,504
|1,685
|36,189
|4.7%
|Columbia
|42,639
|2,319
|44,958
|5.2%
|Coos
|47,100
|2,509
|49,609
|5.1%
|Crook
|18,803
|1,389
|20,192
|6.9%
|Curry
|11,425
|542
|11,967
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|192,780
|10,820
|203,600
|5.3%
|Douglas
|82,587
|3,661
|86,248
|4.2%
|Gilliam
|1,237
|44
|1,281
|3.4%
|Grant
|6,353
|427
|6,780
|6.3%
|Harney
|4,212
|384
|4,596
|8.4%
|Hood River
|32,316
|1,682
|33,998
|4.9%
|Jackson
|218,890
|16,190
|235,080
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|19,799
|1,991
|21,790
|9.1%
|Josephine
|73,578
|3,815
|77,393
|4.9%
|Klamath
|50,219
|4,882
|55,101
|8.9%
|Lake
|5,311
|421
|5,732
|7.3%
|Lane
|490,466
|15,329
|505,795
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|43,464
|2,700
|46,164
|5.8%
|Linn
|141,186
|8,844
|150,030
|5.9%
|Malheur
|26,270
|5,129
|31,399
|16.3%
|Marion
|350,390
|32,458
|382,848
|8.5%
|Morrow
|7,475
|1,319
|8,794
|15.0%
|Multnomah
|1,047,458
|56,412
|1,103,870
|5.1%
|Polk
|71,504
|4,847
|76,351
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1,400
|68
|1,468
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|15,053
|636
|15,689
|4.1%
|Umatilla
|66,402
|9,101
|75,503
|12.1%
|Union
|21,460
|1,814
|23,274
|7.8%
|Wallowa
|3,242
|182
|3,424
|5.3%
|Wasco
|34,922
|1,714
|36,636
|4.7%
|Washington
|645,009
|41,521
|686,530
|6.0%
|Wheeler
|712
|31
|743
|4.2%
|Yamhill
|137,181
|7,192
|144,373
|5.0%
|Statewide
|4,543,455
|274,655
|4,818,110
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
