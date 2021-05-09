Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, including Deschutes County’s 74th, 610 cases

Coronavirus

Woman, 80, died last Month at St. Charles Bend; Deschutes County drops from 115 Saturday to 35 Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon including Deschutes County's 74th death, raising the state’s death toll to 2,530, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 610 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 191,405.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 37,726 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 13,606 doses were administered on Saturday and 24,120 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 1,968,933 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1,340,794 have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The seven-day running average is now 33,133 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,315,448 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,812,149 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,393,975 first and second doses of Moderna and 107,870 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines (1,454 doses were administered but did not specify product information).

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 318, which is 11 fewer than Saturday. There are 76 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,325, which is a 0.1% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (13), Clackamas (78), Columbia (10), Coos (3), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), KIamath (22), Lane (40), Lincoln (1), Linn (31), Malheur (6), Marion (76), Morrow (1), Multnomah (144), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Washington (81) and Yamhill (13).

Oregon’s 2,529th death is a 80-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 3 at St Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2530th death is a 83-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 946 14 Benton 3,039 19 Clackamas 17,186 209 Clatsop 972 8 Columbia 1,715 26 Coos 2,049 33 Crook 1,073 20 Curry 645 9 Deschutes 8,703 74 Douglas 3,225 70 Gilliam 62 1 Grant 506 5 Harney 338 8 Hood River 1,181 30 Jackson 10,733 135 Jefferson 2,170 34 Josephine 3,308 68 Klamath 4,330 61 Lake 444 7 Lane 12,838 145 Lincoln 1,371 20 Linn 4,828 67 Malheur 3,504 61 Marion 21,814 306 Morrow 1,101 15 Multnomah 37,970 584 Polk 3,710 52 Sherman 58 1 Tillamook 640 3 Umatilla 8,140 84 Union 1,444 23 Wallowa 182 5 Wasco 1,370 28 Washington 25,360 229 Wheeler 28 1 Yamhill 4,422 75 Statewide 191,405 2,530

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 05/08/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 19 0 19 0.0% Benton 299 13 312 4.2% Clackamas 1,198 105 1,303 8.1% Clatsop 134 6 140 4.3% Columbia 120 14 134 10.4% Coos 101 3 104 2.9% Crook 70 8 78 10.3% Curry 17 0 17 0.0% Deschutes 490 67 557 12.0% Douglas 103 3 106 2.8% Gilliam 1 0 1 0.0% Grant 16 0 16 0.0% Harney 9 3 12 25.0% Hood River 61 5 66 7.6% Jackson 374 20 394 5.1% Jefferson 51 3 54 5.6% Josephine 224 8 232 3.4% Klamath 72 12 84 14.3% Lake 4 1 5 20.0% Lane 1,190 43 1,233 3.5% Lincoln 68 1 69 1.4% Linn 455 34 489 7.0% Malheur 77 0 77 0.0% Marion 722 73 795 9.2% Morrow 19 0 19 0.0% Multnomah 2,401 135 2,536 5.3% Polk 197 11 208 5.3% Sherman 3 0 3 0.0% Tillamook 43 4 47 8.5% Umatilla 85 4 89 4.5% Union 13 0 13 0.0% Wallowa 3 0 3 0.0% Wasco 133 0 133 0.0% Washington 1,488 72 1,560 4.6% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 377 21 398 5.3% Statewide 10,638 669 11,307 5.9%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11,722 1,861 13,583 13.7% Benton 142,679 4,658 147,337 3.2% Clackamas 445,223 26,196 471,419 5.6% Clatsop 34,638 1,691 36,329 4.7% Columbia 42,759 2,333 45,092 5.2% Coos 47,201 2,512 49,713 5.1% Crook 18,873 1,397 20,270 6.9% Curry 11,442 542 11,984 4.5% Deschutes 193,270 10,887 204,157 5.3% Douglas 82,690 3,664 86,354 4.2% Gilliam 1,238 44 1,282 3.4% Grant 6,369 427 6,796 6.3% Harney 4,221 387 4,608 8.4% Hood River 32,377 1,687 34,064 5.0% Jackson 219,264 16,210 235,474 6.9% Jefferson 19,850 1,994 21,844 9.1% Josephine 73,802 3,823 77,625 4.9% Klamath 50,291 4,894 55,185 8.9% Lake 5,315 422 5,737 7.4% Lane 491,656 15,372 507,028 3.0% Lincoln 43,532 2,701 46,233 5.8% Linn 141,641 8,878 150,519 5.9% Malheur 26,347 5,129 31,476 16.3% Marion 351,112 32,531 383,643 8.5% Morrow 7,494 1,319 8,813 15.0% Multnomah 1,049,859 56,547 1,106,406 5.1% Polk 71,701 4,858 76,559 6.3% Sherman 1,403 68 1,471 4.6% Tillamook 15,096 640 15,736 4.1% Umatilla 66,487 9,105 75,592 12.0% Union 21,473 1,814 23,287 7.8% Wallowa 3,245 182 3,427 5.3% Wasco 35,055 1,714 36,769 4.7% Washington 646,497 41,593 688,090 6.0% Wheeler 713 31 744 4.2% Yamhill 137,558 7,213 144,771 5.0% Statewide 4,554,093 275,324 4,829,417 5.7%

