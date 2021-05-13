Oregon reports 14 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2 in C. Oregon; 733 new cases

Coronavirus

Crook, Jefferson County men; Oregon sending 300,000 rapid test kits to India

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including two in Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,572, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

Jefferson County reported its 37th death, an 80-year-old man, and Crook County its 22nd death, a 65-year-old man.

OHA also reported 733 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 193,732.

COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 years of age and above begin in Oregon

Late Wednesday, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup convened to review the federal government’s Emergency Use Authorization that extended COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to individuals ages 12 and older. The workgroup found that expanding COVID-19 vaccination to anyone 12 years of age and above will protect those who are vaccinated and contribute to the control of COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is great news for Oregon children, parents and families. Vaccination is the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

Read more about the workgroup’s decision on the Oregon Health Authority blog in both English and Spanish.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 30,037 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,733 doses were administered on Wednesday and 11,304 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday. The seven day running average is now 32,922 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,881,250 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,437,343 first and second doses of Moderna and 116,551 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,242,305 doses of Pfizer, 1,827,840 doses of Moderna and 260,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Note: Yesterday, the daily media release incorrectly reported the number of COVID-19 vaccinations that were sent to the state immunization registry. Here is the correct data for May 12: OHA reported that 28,652 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 16,592 doses were administered on Tuesday and 12,060 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday. OHA regrets the error.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 351, which is five more than Wednesday. There are 88 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is the same as Wednesday’s total.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,339, which is a 1.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here

St. Charles Bend reported 38 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Thursday, eight of whom were in the ICU, with three on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (14), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (16), Deschutes (80), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (40), Jefferson (9), Josephine (11), Klamath (23), Lake (1), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Linn (35), Malheur (4), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (156), Polk (23), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (17), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (94) and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 2,559th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 2 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,560th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on March 27 and died on April 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,561st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 12 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,562nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 15 and died on April 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,563rd COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,564th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 30 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,565th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 10 and died on April 6 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,566th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 16 and died on April 18 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,567th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 11 and died on April 20 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,568th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 2 and died on March 31 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,569th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on April 1 and died on April 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,570th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,571st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 12 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,572nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 6 and died on April 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon sends supplies to India to help contain COVID-19 spread

Right now, India is in the midst of a devastating surge of COVID-19 and with it, a shortage of vital supplies needed to stop the spread of the virus. Many people waiting in line for tests are turned away due to lack of supplies.

This month, Oregon is sending a shipment of 300,000 BinaxNOW rapid test kits to India. These tests, which produce results in 15 minutes, will allow more cases of COVID-19 to be quickly identified so that steps can be taken to contain the virus.

“The relationships we have forged through the pandemic have made it possible to rally support to India in its time of need,” said Akiko Saito, deputy director of OHA’s Coronavirus Response and Recovery Unit.

“The Governor’s Office, OHA, Department of Administrative Services, Port of Portland and Cathay Pacific working together to send COVID-19 rapid tests is evidence of Oregon’s heart and commitment to a world view.”

The Desai Foundation, an organization that serves rural communities with health and livelihood programs focused on women and children in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will ensure the kits are distributed to COVID Care & Isolation Centers, hospitals and local health workers to ensure the tests get into the hands of the people that need it most.

Oregon received 1.2 million BinaxNOW tests from the federal government in Oct. 2020. There is still a very generous reserve of tests to use for diagnostic testing within Oregon.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.