Some C.O. businesses will still require customer masks
NewsChannel 21 spoke with some Central Oregon businesses on Friday who said they will stay with their mask requirements for now, rather than venture into the sticky business of verifying customers' vaccination status.
What a joke. Newport Market is the only store I’ve been into since the pandemic started that has not installed plexiglass barriers between the customer and the checker yet they think they’re going to play it safe by still requiring masks?