Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 751 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,585, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 751 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 195,179.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 42,051 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 26,502 doses were administered on Friday and 15,549 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 2,051,139 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1,458,561 have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The seven-day running average is now 30,708 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,515,780 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,928,414 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,465,898 first and second doses of Moderna; 119,888 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,580 doses were administered but vaccine product information was not specified).

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 332, which is five fewer than Friday. There are 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,355, which is a 0.1% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (7), Deschutes (93), Douglas (11), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (39), Jefferson (9), Josephine (10), Klamath (40), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (2), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (2), Multnomah (158), Polk (7), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (93) and Yamhill (11).

Oregon’s 2,583rd death is an 80-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 14 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,584th death is a 79-year-old woman from Hood River County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 14 at Providence Hood River Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,585th death is a 42-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 959 14 Benton 3117 20 Clackamas 17633 214 Clatsop 994 8 Columbia 1757 29 Coos 2077 35 Crook 1131 22 Curry 646 10 Deschutes 9122 74 Douglas 3291 71 Gilliam 63 1 Grant 522 6 Harney 348 8 Hood River 1196 31 Jackson 10938 139 Jefferson 2215 37 Josephine 3364 71 Klamath 4486 64 Lake 455 7 Lane 13089 149 Lincoln 1385 21 Linn 4981 68 Malheur 3527 63 Marion 22140 307 Morrow 1111 16 Multnomah 38618 593 Polk 3779 53 Sherman 58 1 Tillamook 652 3 Umatilla 8236 84 Union 1451 23 Wallowa 185 5 Wasco 1381 28 Washington 25757 233 Wheeler 32 1 Yamhill 4483 76 Statewide 195,179 2,585

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 5/14

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11855 1869 13724 13.6% Benton 145185 4760 149945 3.2% Clackamas 453339 26821 480160 5.6% Clatsop 35119 1713 36832 4.7% Columbia 43479 2390 45869 5.2% Coos 47974 2533 50507 5.0% Crook 19415 1455 20870 7.0% Curry 11628 544 12172 4.5% Deschutes 197650 11317 208967 5.4% Douglas 84314 3738 88052 4.2% Gilliam 1254 44 1298 3.4% Grant 6519 439 6958 6.3% Harney 4290 398 4688 8.5% Hood River 32784 1707 34491 4.9% Jackson 223131 16568 239699 6.9% Jefferson 20224 2049 22273 9.2% Josephine 75611 3917 79528 4.9% Klamath 51601 5096 56697 9.0% Lake 5542 454 5996 7.6% Lane 502032 15713 517745 3.0% Lincoln 44232 2713 46945 5.8% Linn 145277 9126 154403 5.9% Malheur 26740 5162 31902 16.2% Marion 357013 33065 390078 8.5% Morrow 7622 1330 8952 14.9% Multnomah 1067899 57556 1125455 5.1% Polk 73298 4947 78245 6.3% Sherman 1422 68 1490 4.6% Tillamook 15439 650 16089 4.0% Umatilla 67661 9201 76862 12.0% Union 21825 1825 23650 7.7% Wallowa 3303 184 3487 5.3% Wasco 35605 1727 37332 4.6% Washington 658537 42186 700723 6.0% Wheeler 724 32 756 4.2% Yamhill 139833 7315 147148 5.0% Statewide 4639376 280612 4919988 5.7%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 23 0 23 0.0% Benton 360 9 369 2.4% Clackamas 1845 157 2002 7.8% Clatsop 100 5 105 4.8% Columbia 128 15 143 10.5% Coos 117 3 120 2.5% Crook 106 8 114 7.0% Curry 30 0 30 0.0% Deschutes 884 86 970 8.9% Douglas 368 12 380 3.2% Gilliam 3 0 3 0.0% Grant 38 3 41 7.3% Harney 5 1 6 16.7% Hood River 67 4 71 5.6% Jackson 703 68 771 8.8% Jefferson 64 6 70 8.6% Josephine 265 16 281 5.7% Klamath 162 25 187 13.4% Lake 22 1 23 4.3% Lane 2935 61 2996 2.0% Lincoln 155 1 156 0.6% Linn 559 45 604 7.5% Malheur 57 9 66 13.6% Marion 1092 101 1193 8.5% Morrow 32 2 34 5.9% Multnomah 3917 221 4138 5.3% Polk 252 13 265 4.9% Sherman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook 55 0 55 0.0% Umatilla 214 18 232 7.8% Union 44 2 46 4.3% Wallowa 6 0 6 0.0% Wasco 121 3 124 2.4% Washington 2642 124 2766 4.5% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 327 23 350 6.6% Statewide 17701 1042 18743 5.6%

