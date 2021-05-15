Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 751 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,585, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 751 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 195,179.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Saturday that 42,051 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 26,502 doses were administered on Friday and 15,549 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
As of Saturday, there are 2,051,139 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1,458,561 have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The seven-day running average is now 30,708 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 3,515,780 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,928,414 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,465,898 first and second doses of Moderna; 119,888 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,580 doses were administered but vaccine product information was not specified).
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 332, which is five fewer than Friday. There are 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,355, which is a 0.1% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (7), Deschutes (93), Douglas (11), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (39), Jefferson (9), Josephine (10), Klamath (40), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (2), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (2), Multnomah (158), Polk (7), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (93) and Yamhill (11).
Oregon’s 2,583rd death is an 80-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 14 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,584th death is a 79-year-old woman from Hood River County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 14 at Providence Hood River Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,585th death is a 42-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|959
|14
|Benton
|3117
|20
|Clackamas
|17633
|214
|Clatsop
|994
|8
|Columbia
|1757
|29
|Coos
|2077
|35
|Crook
|1131
|22
|Curry
|646
|10
|Deschutes
|9122
|74
|Douglas
|3291
|71
|Gilliam
|63
|1
|Grant
|522
|6
|Harney
|348
|8
|Hood River
|1196
|31
|Jackson
|10938
|139
|Jefferson
|2215
|37
|Josephine
|3364
|71
|Klamath
|4486
|64
|Lake
|455
|7
|Lane
|13089
|149
|Lincoln
|1385
|21
|Linn
|4981
|68
|Malheur
|3527
|63
|Marion
|22140
|307
|Morrow
|1111
|16
|Multnomah
|38618
|593
|Polk
|3779
|53
|Sherman
|58
|1
|Tillamook
|652
|3
|Umatilla
|8236
|84
|Union
|1451
|23
|Wallowa
|185
|5
|Wasco
|1381
|28
|Washington
|25757
|233
|Wheeler
|32
|1
|Yamhill
|4483
|76
|Statewide
|195,179
|2,585
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 5/14
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|11855
|1869
|13724
|13.6%
|Benton
|145185
|4760
|149945
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|453339
|26821
|480160
|5.6%
|Clatsop
|35119
|1713
|36832
|4.7%
|Columbia
|43479
|2390
|45869
|5.2%
|Coos
|47974
|2533
|50507
|5.0%
|Crook
|19415
|1455
|20870
|7.0%
|Curry
|11628
|544
|12172
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|197650
|11317
|208967
|5.4%
|Douglas
|84314
|3738
|88052
|4.2%
|Gilliam
|1254
|44
|1298
|3.4%
|Grant
|6519
|439
|6958
|6.3%
|Harney
|4290
|398
|4688
|8.5%
|Hood River
|32784
|1707
|34491
|4.9%
|Jackson
|223131
|16568
|239699
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|20224
|2049
|22273
|9.2%
|Josephine
|75611
|3917
|79528
|4.9%
|Klamath
|51601
|5096
|56697
|9.0%
|Lake
|5542
|454
|5996
|7.6%
|Lane
|502032
|15713
|517745
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|44232
|2713
|46945
|5.8%
|Linn
|145277
|9126
|154403
|5.9%
|Malheur
|26740
|5162
|31902
|16.2%
|Marion
|357013
|33065
|390078
|8.5%
|Morrow
|7622
|1330
|8952
|14.9%
|Multnomah
|1067899
|57556
|1125455
|5.1%
|Polk
|73298
|4947
|78245
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1422
|68
|1490
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|15439
|650
|16089
|4.0%
|Umatilla
|67661
|9201
|76862
|12.0%
|Union
|21825
|1825
|23650
|7.7%
|Wallowa
|3303
|184
|3487
|5.3%
|Wasco
|35605
|1727
|37332
|4.6%
|Washington
|658537
|42186
|700723
|6.0%
|Wheeler
|724
|32
|756
|4.2%
|Yamhill
|139833
|7315
|147148
|5.0%
|Statewide
|4639376
|280612
|4919988
|5.7%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|23
|0
|23
|0.0%
|Benton
|360
|9
|369
|2.4%
|Clackamas
|1845
|157
|2002
|7.8%
|Clatsop
|100
|5
|105
|4.8%
|Columbia
|128
|15
|143
|10.5%
|Coos
|117
|3
|120
|2.5%
|Crook
|106
|8
|114
|7.0%
|Curry
|30
|0
|30
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|884
|86
|970
|8.9%
|Douglas
|368
|12
|380
|3.2%
|Gilliam
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Grant
|38
|3
|41
|7.3%
|Harney
|5
|1
|6
|16.7%
|Hood River
|67
|4
|71
|5.6%
|Jackson
|703
|68
|771
|8.8%
|Jefferson
|64
|6
|70
|8.6%
|Josephine
|265
|16
|281
|5.7%
|Klamath
|162
|25
|187
|13.4%
|Lake
|22
|1
|23
|4.3%
|Lane
|2935
|61
|2996
|2.0%
|Lincoln
|155
|1
|156
|0.6%
|Linn
|559
|45
|604
|7.5%
|Malheur
|57
|9
|66
|13.6%
|Marion
|1092
|101
|1193
|8.5%
|Morrow
|32
|2
|34
|5.9%
|Multnomah
|3917
|221
|4138
|5.3%
|Polk
|252
|13
|265
|4.9%
|Sherman
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|55
|0
|55
|0.0%
|Umatilla
|214
|18
|232
|7.8%
|Union
|44
|2
|46
|4.3%
|Wallowa
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Wasco
|121
|3
|124
|2.4%
|Washington
|2642
|124
|2766
|4.5%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|327
|23
|350
|6.6%
|Statewide
|17701
|1042
|18743
|5.6%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
