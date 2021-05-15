Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 751 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,585, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 751 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 195,179.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 42,051 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 26,502 doses were administered on Friday and 15,549 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 2,051,139 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1,458,561 have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The seven-day running average is now 30,708 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,515,780 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,928,414 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,465,898 first and second doses of Moderna; 119,888 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,580 doses were administered but vaccine product information was not specified).

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 332, which is five fewer than Friday. There are 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,355, which is a 0.1% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (7), Deschutes (93), Douglas (11), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (39), Jefferson (9), Josephine (10), Klamath (40), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (2), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (2), Multnomah (158), Polk (7), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (93) and Yamhill (11).

Oregon’s 2,583rd death is an 80-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 14 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,584th death is a 79-year-old woman from Hood River County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 14 at Providence Hood River Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,585th death is a 42-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker95914
Benton311720
Clackamas17633214
Clatsop9948
Columbia175729
Coos207735
Crook113122
Curry64610
Deschutes912274
Douglas329171
Gilliam631
Grant5226
Harney3488
Hood River119631
Jackson10938139
Jefferson221537
Josephine336471
Klamath448664
Lake4557
Lane13089149
Lincoln138521
Linn498168
Malheur352763
Marion22140307
Morrow111116
Multnomah38618593
Polk377953
Sherman581
Tillamook6523
Umatilla823684
Union145123
Wallowa1855
Wasco138128
Washington25757233
Wheeler321
Yamhill448376
Statewide195,1792,585

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 5/14

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker1185518691372413.6%
Benton14518547601499453.2%
Clackamas453339268214801605.6%
Clatsop351191713368324.7%
Columbia434792390458695.2%
Coos479742533505075.0%
Crook194151455208707.0%
Curry11628544121724.5%
Deschutes197650113172089675.4%
Douglas843143738880524.2%
Gilliam12544412983.4%
Grant651943969586.3%
Harney429039846888.5%
Hood River327841707344914.9%
Jackson223131165682396996.9%
Jefferson202242049222739.2%
Josephine756113917795284.9%
Klamath516015096566979.0%
Lake554245459967.6%
Lane502032157135177453.0%
Lincoln442322713469455.8%
Linn14527791261544035.9%
Malheur2674051623190216.2%
Marion357013330653900788.5%
Morrow76221330895214.9%
Multnomah10678995755611254555.1%
Polk732984947782456.3%
Sherman14226814904.6%
Tillamook15439650160894.0%
Umatilla6766192017686212.0%
Union218251825236507.7%
Wallowa330318434875.3%
Wasco356051727373324.6%
Washington658537421867007236.0%
Wheeler724327564.2%
Yamhill13983373151471485.0%
Statewide463937628061249199885.7%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker230230.0%
Benton36093692.4%
Clackamas184515720027.8%
Clatsop10051054.8%
Columbia1281514310.5%
Coos11731202.5%
Crook10681147.0%
Curry300300.0%
Deschutes884869708.9%
Douglas368123803.2%
Gilliam3030.0%
Grant383417.3%
Harney51616.7%
Hood River674715.6%
Jackson703687718.8%
Jefferson646708.6%
Josephine265162815.7%
Klamath1622518713.4%
Lake221234.3%
Lane29356129962.0%
Lincoln15511560.6%
Linn559456047.5%
Malheur5796613.6%
Marion109210111938.5%
Morrow322345.9%
Multnomah391722141385.3%
Polk252132654.9%
Sherman2020.0%
Tillamook550550.0%
Umatilla214182327.8%
Union442464.3%
Wallowa6060.0%
Wasco12131242.4%
Washington264212427664.5%
Wheeler1010.0%
Yamhill327233506.6%
Statewide177011042187435.6%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

