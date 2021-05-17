As some big retailers drop mask rules, C.O. businesses await new state guidelines

Coronavirus

Some shoppers have dropped the mask, while others decide to keep wearing them; new state guidelines due

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Target, Trader Joe's, Costco and Walmart are a few of the retailers who are now allowing their vaccinated customers to shop without masks, based on new guidance from the the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But Caprice Leitz, a Target shopper in Bend, says that won't change the way she shops.

“I still plan to shop in Target, and will most likely still shop with a mask on, regardless of my vaccination status,” Leitz said Monday.

Across the street, a Trader Joe’s customer says he plans on shopping without a mask from now on.

NewsChannel 21 was out around the city on Monday, seeing if customers are still choosing to wear facial coverings while in stores.

Almost all the customers in Target and Trader Joe's still wore masks. Walmart had a handful of people shopping without masks.

Al Barton, the owner of Central Cascades Archery, says he plans to embrace the new CDC guidelines.

“They still come in with a mask, and we’ll ask them, 'Are you vaccinated?' And then we tell them, if you are, then you’re allowed according to the new guidelines to not wear your masks,” Barton said.

Barton also explained why wearing a mask while practicing archery can be tricky. He said it involves the tools that help the shooter.

“One other device, which is called a 'kisser button,' in which it goes against your lip -- so if you’ve got this giant mask on, the string, this and your anchor point, they all get pretty confused, and you don’t really get your muscle memory,” Barton said.

Many smaller businesses are still requiring masks, while awaiting clear guidelines from Oregon OSHA and the Oregon Health Authority, which are expected this week. An Oregon OSHA representative declined comment Monday when asked by NewsChannel 21 what changes might be coming.

