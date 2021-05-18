St. Charles Family Care clinics now offering COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregonians who are 12 and older — and who are already scheduled for an appointment with a provider — now have the option of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at St. Charles’ Family Care clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras and Prineville.

Starting May 24, all St. Charles Family Care clinics — including those in Sisters and Redmond — will begin scheduling appointments for COVID vaccines.

To schedule an appointment, call:

Bend East Family Care Clinic

2600 Northeast Neff Road

(541) 706-4800

Bend South Family Care Clinic

61250 Southeast Coombs Place

(541) 706-5935

La Pine Family Care Clinic

51781 Huntington Road

(541) 907-7040

Madras Family Care Clinic

480 Northeast A Street

(541) 475-4800

Prineville Family Care Clinic

384 Southeast Combs Flat Road

(541) 447-6263

Redmond Family Care Clinic

211 Northwest Larch Avenue

(541) 548-2164

Sisters Family Care Clinic

630 North Arrowleaf Trail

(541) 549-1318