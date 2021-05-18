St. Charles Family Care clinics now offering COVID-19 vaccine
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregonians who are 12 and older — and who are already scheduled for an appointment with a provider — now have the option of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at St. Charles’ Family Care clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras and Prineville.
Starting May 24, all St. Charles Family Care clinics — including those in Sisters and Redmond — will begin scheduling appointments for COVID vaccines.
To schedule an appointment, call:
2600 Northeast Neff Road
(541) 706-4800
61250 Southeast Coombs Place
(541) 706-5935
51781 Huntington Road
(541) 907-7040
480 Northeast A Street
(541) 475-4800
384 Southeast Combs Flat Road
(541) 447-6263
211 Northwest Larch Avenue
(541) 548-2164
630 North Arrowleaf Trail
(541) 549-1318
