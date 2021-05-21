Man refuses to wear mask at Bend donut shop, has altercation with manager
'I'm arguing with a grown man that simply had to put on a little piece of cloth.'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Wearing masks isn’t new, but with new guidelines, old issues are resurfacing.
Dallas Lowery, manager at Sweetheart Donuts, said a customer came into her shop without a mask Friday morning.
"It gets more frustrating, the longer it goes on, because this isn't new -- masks didn't come up yesterday,” Lowery told NewsChannel 21 later.
She explained to the man that her store on Southeast Third Street in Bend gets too busy to check vaccination cards for every customer. So to keep everyone safe, they are still enforcing a mask rule.
"Not because we want to, not because we think it's fun, but just to keep our customers and our staff safe,” Lowery said. “If my staff gets COVID, we can't do donuts."
Lowery said the man left the store to get what she assumed was a mask.
However, he then came back with his sleeve over his face.
Lowery explained that wasn't good enough, and the man could use the drive-thru if he was truly opposed or had a medical issue preventing him from wearing a mask.
Then she says, it got ugly.
"He got frustrated and he left … He used some vulgar language about me leaving the store,” Lowery recalled.
"I luckily had two other customers in the store that thanked me for enforcing this and not allowing people to do what they want simply because they want to."
Lowery said with the new Centers for Disease Control and Oregon Health Authority updated guidance, allowing vaccinated people to keep their masks off in certain areas, she's noticed an increase in opposition.
"There's no need for that,” Lowery said. “We're adults. I'm not arguing with a 2-year-old, I'm arguing with a grown man that simply had to put on a little piece of cloth."
The guidelines set out by the OHA state if you are fully vaccinated and a business chooses to check vaccine cards, you don't have to wear a mask.
However, if a private business chooses not to check cards or to continue a mask policy, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people have to follow their rules and wear a mask.
Lowery says she doesn't mind explaining the store's policy, but will not tolerate someone being disrespectful to her or her employees.
"I understand having to answer questions about our mandate,” Lowery said. “I understand some people want to know why, but you don't have to be rude. And that's where I draw the line."
Comments
21 Comments
Donut holes not maskholes!
This woman manager has a MASSIVE misconception about masks. It is NO LONGER about “keeping everyone safe”, it is about forcing a tyrannical rule and making sure people follow your ideology. It CANNOT possibly be about “keeping everyone safe” because those who want to be “safe” CAN GO GET THE VACCINE and make themselves safe. How hard is this to understand?!?!
If her employees get sick, she can’t sell donuts. Respect her wishes. Karen.
Well that didnt take long but this is what the governor demands so we will be seeing more stories of this ilk now cue someone from the z staff as bghw would say to come in and praise brown for being a sensitive and nurturing soul
Lord…this is news? Did she actually contact KTVZ to tell her story? Glad a donut shop manager got her 5 minutes of fame. Will never go there. Well, in other news, I’ve been in many, many businesses here locally after declaring independence from masks and no one has said a word. In fact, everyone has been extremely nice. Everywhere from big box stores, to restaurants, to small local businesses, everyone has been fantastic and welcoming. I say this because I know there are others like me that want to talk the mask off but are fearful, the worst thing that can happen is you may have to leave, you won’t be fined or arrested. I was a little worried about all the beta males that would throw a hissy fit, but true to form the BETA MALES won’t do a damn thing.
No… sadly.. the idiots refusing to wear masks is not news anymore. They can thank the rest of us who wear masks for the economic recovery we are seeing.
You are correct, not news. Not sure why ktvz even talked to her. LAUGHING…you can thank brown for the economic collapse that we are recovering from.
12 year old Beta Karen, your hate is showing again.
OH Scientist…..I have a couple of questions for you. Do you wear 2 masks as the cdc recommends? Also, will you ever walk up to me in a store when I don’t have a mask on and call me 12 year old beta Karen? Or will you cower from the ALPHA MALE???
One question, are you and your employees vaccinated?
Good. Glad she kicked the idiot out. The hell with these people who can’t follow rules.
no law against being rude. I’m sure every business has a story about rude customers. Also, if worn properly a sleeve does meet the criteria of a face covering. I wasn’t aware stores get to decide what type of face covering is worn.
You are 100% correct. It didn’t look like that donut manager was wearing 2 masks as the cdc recommends…BARNS why didn’t your amazing reporters ask her about this?
the entitlement some people assume is beyond belief – this is what the guy did over a doughnut!
What about your White entitlement you racist piece of filth!
This is how a manager treated a valued customer???? Customers are always right….expect in a pandemic in which you need to get tested to see if you have it .
Employee’s simply just trying to work and put food on the table have had to put up with these self-entitled anti-masking Karens for almost a year. Childish.
‘You’re a grown man that simply had to worry about a little piece of cloth.’
fixed it for you.
CoronaVirus isn’t a threat. Self righteous business owners are.
A shame that happened. I’m sure he drove off in his jacked up, smoke belching truck festooned with Trump flags.
Sadly, this is what happens when the state expects business owners to be first the mask police and now card police. More such altercations are coming.
Average way to stereotype….I bet you drive a Prius and drink soy and have a man bun and think the wrinkled **** is smart. This will keep happening more and more, but the thing is the huge majority of businesses owner’s and workers won’t say anything. Most workers have been told to stand down.
Well, looks like Richards Donuts will be getting all of our business from now on!