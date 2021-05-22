Federal judge denies businesses seeking block on Oregon’s COVID restrictions

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has determined that a group of businesses and political action committees that sought to block Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 restrictions haven't shown enough evidence to prompt such a move.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the group filed a temporary restraining order against Brown on May 5, protesting the “unfair restrictions” they said the governor put on businesses and public school children. Such a filing indicates members of the group believe they are at risk of facing immediate damage from the restrictions.

Judge Karin Immergut declined to issue the restraining order, saying this week that the group had “failed to show sufficient facts and adequate legal support” to warrant a block on Brown’s restrictions.

Brown’s lawyers argued none of the plaintiffs could show they had suffered specific ramifications as a result of the governor’s orders.

Brown’s lawyers also said her executive order was not the only rule requiring schools to comply with COVID-19 measures, as the Oregon State Board of Education had separately mandated all public and charter schools to follow COVID-19 safety protocols for the entire academic year.

Despite Thursday’s temporary restraining order denial, a lawsuit the group filed May 4 against Brown remains active. It seeks an injunction barring the enforcement of the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions.