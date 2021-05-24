Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths; 284 cases is lowest count since early April

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,624, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 284 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 198,972. That is the lowest daily case count since the state reported 248 cases on April 5

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 21,156 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 11,414 doses were administered on Sunday and 9,742 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 30,339 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,108,628 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,541,986 first and second doses of Moderna and 133,763 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday,1,740,904 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,172,150 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,499,705 doses of Pfizer, 1,992,640 doses of Moderna and 282,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 266, which is 18 more than Sunday. There are 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,995, which is a 16.6% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 331.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 43 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, seven of whom were in the ICU, with six on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (8), Harney (2), Jackson (19), Jefferson (4), Josephine (3), Lane (30), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Marion (32), Multnomah (48), Polk (9), Sherman (1), Wasco (1), Washington (27) and Yamhill (9).

Oregon’s 2,623rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,624th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 21 and died on May 22 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.