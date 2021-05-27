Oregon reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 433 new cases; case count tops 200,000

Coronavirus

Highest daily death tally in nearly two months; cases reach 'grim milestone,' masks, vaccinations urged

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,660, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday. It's the highest number of daily reported deaths since 33 were reported on April 6, and comes on the day Oregon tops 200,000 cases.

Oregon surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases

The confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon have hit the 200,000 mark. On Thursday, OHA reported 433 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 200,210.

“As we head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, this milestone is a grim reminder that while case counts are decreasing statewide in large part due to vaccination, there remains a risk of COVID-19 in Oregon, especially for those who are not yet vaccinated,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “I urge caution for Oregonians who are not yet vaccinated. You are still at risk of infection and should wear a mask indoors and practice physical distance precautions.”

"As we try to stamp out the virus, our most effective tool to end the pandemic is vaccinations," OHA said in its daily update. "While the people who are fully vaccinated are well protected, the pandemic is far from over."

All individuals in Oregon age 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For more COVID-19 vaccine information by county, click here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 29,611 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,348 doses were administered on Wednesday and 13,263 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

The 7-day running average is now 29,106 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,154,797 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,572,083 first and second doses of Moderna and 138,588 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 1,790,838 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,206,455 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,619,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,102,240 doses of Moderna and 291,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 256, which is 17 fewer than Wednesday. There are 68 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,860, which is a 18.7% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 285.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 41 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, five in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Benton County makes ‘every shot count’ with teen clinic

A teen-focused vaccination event in Benton County last week led to hundreds of teens getting vaccinated. Almost 500 people age 12 to 15 received a shot with hundreds of older teens rolling up their sleeves as well.

“Teen Day” took place at Reser Stadium, the county’s mass vaccination site, and at a pop-up clinic at a nearby high school.

Attendees could enter a raffle for a Chromebook, Airpods and gift cards. Kids were invited to write on a graffiti board, answering questions such as, “What are you most looking forward to when you’re fully vaccinated?” Answers included: “Returning to in-person classes,” not “wondering if a business is open” and “traveling.”

The County also worked with several organizations that serve youth such as Jackson Street Youth Services, which houses teens experiencing houselessness, and Strengthening Rural Families.

Benton County currently has one of the highest vaccination rates in Oregon. “We wanted to make sure we reached the teenagers who wouldn’t be reached by school district communications,” said Uili Neville, Joint Information Center manager for Benton County. “Every shot counts at this point.”

Cases and deaths

Note: Details of Thursday’s reported deaths will be published later.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (50), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (4), Crook (4), Deschutes (41), Douglas (24), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (13), Lane (17), Linn (23), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (5), Multnomah (64), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (38) and Yamhill (14).

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.