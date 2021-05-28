Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 433 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,665, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 433 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 200,632.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 30,898 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,334 doses were administered on Thursday and 14,564 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 28,503 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,171,355 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,584,788 first and second doses of Moderna and 140,073 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 1,811,098 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,218,243 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,706,796 doses of Pfizer, 2,103,540 doses of Moderna and 291,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

Proof of vaccination

As we ease into a holiday weekend, many people in Oregon who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will continue to wear a mask in public places. For fully vaccinated people who want to take their mask off where allowed with proof of vaccination, please remember:

Your original COVID-19 vaccination card (photo or photocopy okay) is the best proof of vaccination.

If you do not have that card, replacement cards may not be available, but there are other forms of acceptable alternative COVID-19 vaccination proof. Proof of vaccination must have your name, date of birth, and date and type of COVID-19 vaccine. You may be able to print a record of your vaccinations from your personal electronic healthcare record on your provider’s website such as My Chart (you may need to black out other information on the record that you do not want to share); Request a copy of your immunization record from Oregon’s ALERT IIS registry (call 211 for help; be prepared to wait at last five days before receiving record); or Ask your health care provider to print out your immunization record and mail it to you or ask to pick it up if that is quicker.



If you do not have proof of vaccination, you can still enter an establishment, but you must wear a mask and physically distance. Have a safe weekend.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 260, which is four more than Thursday. There are 59 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,835, which is a 17.9% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 274.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 36 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Friday, four of whom were in the ICU, with three on ventilators.

Memorial Day: reflection and optimism

Memorial Day weekend is a time for Oregonians to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, which includes visits to gardens and cemeteries over the three-day weekend. This is also the second year that residents have marked this holiday under the pandemic, but now with a new sense of optimism as we continue making progress toward reaching Governor Kate’s Brown’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of all eligible Oregonians against COVID-19 before July.

Over the next three days, many residents will be heading outdoors, taking trips to different counties that may have different Risk Levels than their own. OHA provides tips on planning your holiday safely and understanding new guidance for fully vaccinated persons, mask wearing and county Risk Levels for different activities based on a county’s status. Read the full article here.

Trail Blazers support COVID-19 vaccinations with prizes and tickets

The Portland Trail Blazers are encouraging all Oregonians to get their COVID-19 vaccine by providing incentives to participants at various locations throughout Portland.

Lucky fans who attend one of the vaccination clinics hosted by Multnomah County’s REACH program and Oregon Health & Science University and get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have the opportunity to receive Trail Blazers shirts, posters and tickets to a 2021-22 preseason game. Blaze the Trail Cat will be making surprise appearances at specific clinics as he gets his shot and supports fans as they get theirs.

The vaccination clinics start tomorrow, May 29, and run intermittently through Saturday, June 19.

Fans can select their desired vaccination clinic. Walk-ins are encouraged - appointments are not necessary.

Click here for dates, times and locations.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (53), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (40), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (9), Josephine (6), Klamath (14), Lane (21), Linn (21), Malheur (6), Marion (45), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (40) and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 2,661st death is a 68-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,662nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 7 and died on May 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,663rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on May 11 and died on May 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,664th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 11 and died on May 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,665th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 9 and died on May 27 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

