Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 related death, 376 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,666, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 376 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's total to 201,004.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 31,325 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,280 doses were administered on Friday and 16,045 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The seven-day running average is now 27,472 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,190,895 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,594,896 first and second doses of Moderna and 141,576 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Saturday, 1,831,484 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,230,411 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 257, which is three fewer than Friday. There are 56 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,834, which is a 15.2% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 274.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (3), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (30), Douglas (13), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (8), Klamath (11), Lane (28), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (43), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Sherman (3), Umatilla (13), Wasco (4), Washington (39) and Yamhill (16).

Oregon’s 2,666th death is a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 15 and died on May 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had no underlying conditions.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker97015
Benton3,19222
Clackamas18,281223
Clatsop1,0108
Columbia1,82729
Coos2,14436
Crook1,20122
Curry66610
Deschutes9,63479
Douglas3,53875
Gilliam641
Grant5296
Harney3828
Hood River1,20432
Jackson11,227143
Jefferson2,30438
Josephine3,47272
Klamath4,67473
Lake4627
Lane13,483152
Lincoln1,39821
Linn5,33076
Malheur3,56263
Marion22,809316
Morrow1,13016
Multnomah39,479606
Polk3,87253
Sherman621
Tillamook6624
Umatilla8,40186
Union1,46423
Wallowa1875
Wasco1,41828
Washington26,293238
Wheeler341
Yamhill4,63978
Statewide201,0042,666

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 5/28

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker551561.8%
Benton28062862.1%
Clackamas843599026.5%
Clatsop540540.0%
Columbia9581037.8%
Coos10211031.0%
Crook763793.8%
Curry272296.9%
Deschutes435374727.8%
Douglas167181859.7%
Gilliam000n/a
Grant330330.0%
Harney1441822.2%
Hood River673704.3%
Jackson422224445.0%
Jefferson677749.5%
Josephine24072472.8%
Klamath22132241.3%
Lake320320.0%
Lane1,990372,0271.8%
Lincoln14811490.7%
Linn424214454.7%
Malheur74118512.9%
Marion871689397.2%
Morrow232258.0%
Multnomah2,084802,1643.7%
Polk16281704.7%
Sherman43742.9%
Tillamook390390.0%
Umatilla210122225.4%
Union9911001.0%
Wallowa51616.7%
Wasco4254710.6%
Washington1,419641,4834.3%
Wheeler2020.0%
Yamhill1,202221,2241.8%
Statewide12,02851712,5454.1%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker12,1951,87814,07313.3%
Benton149,4714,855154,3263.1%
Clackamas476,35228,729505,0815.7%
Clatsop36,2481,74037,9884.6%
Columbia45,2882,49047,7785.2%
Coos49,5912,60752,1985.0%
Crook20,6231,53522,1586.9%
Curry11,92456312,4874.5%
Deschutes205,03311,935216,9685.5%
Douglas86,9383,95790,8954.4%
Gilliam1,304451,3493.3%
Grant6,8644627,3266.3%
Harney4,4714294,9008.8%
Hood River33,6281,73935,3674.9%
Jackson230,28216,964247,2466.9%
Jefferson20,9822,14423,1269.3%
Josephine79,8564,06483,9204.8%
Klamath53,4925,33758,8299.1%
Lake5,9334626,3957.2%
Lane522,28616,261538,5473.0%
Lincoln45,4982,73248,2305.7%
Linn152,0059,621161,6266.0%
Malheur27,3885,22632,61416.0%
Marion369,76234,176403,9388.5%
Morrow7,8801,3529,23214.6%
Multnomah1,111,43359,9981,171,4315.1%
Polk76,3635,11081,4736.3%
Sherman1,484721,5564.6%
Tillamook16,03666116,6974.0%
Umatilla70,1489,38979,53711.8%
Union22,6071,84724,4547.6%
Wallowa3,3931893,5825.3%
Wasco36,2821,77338,0554.7%
Washington687,17343,545730,7186.0%
Wheeler752327844.1%
Yamhill153,0877,647160,7344.8%
Statewide4,834,052291,5665,125,6185.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations 

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

