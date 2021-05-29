Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 related death, 376 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,666, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 376 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's total to 201,004.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 31,325 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,280 doses were administered on Friday and 16,045 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The seven-day running average is now 27,472 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,190,895 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,594,896 first and second doses of Moderna and 141,576 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Saturday, 1,831,484 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,230,411 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 257, which is three fewer than Friday. There are 56 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,834, which is a 15.2% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 274.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (3), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (30), Douglas (13), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (8), Klamath (11), Lane (28), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (43), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Sherman (3), Umatilla (13), Wasco (4), Washington (39) and Yamhill (16).

Oregon’s 2,666th death is a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 15 and died on May 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had no underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 970 15 Benton 3,192 22 Clackamas 18,281 223 Clatsop 1,010 8 Columbia 1,827 29 Coos 2,144 36 Crook 1,201 22 Curry 666 10 Deschutes 9,634 79 Douglas 3,538 75 Gilliam 64 1 Grant 529 6 Harney 382 8 Hood River 1,204 32 Jackson 11,227 143 Jefferson 2,304 38 Josephine 3,472 72 Klamath 4,674 73 Lake 462 7 Lane 13,483 152 Lincoln 1,398 21 Linn 5,330 76 Malheur 3,562 63 Marion 22,809 316 Morrow 1,130 16 Multnomah 39,479 606 Polk 3,872 53 Sherman 62 1 Tillamook 662 4 Umatilla 8,401 86 Union 1,464 23 Wallowa 187 5 Wasco 1,418 28 Washington 26,293 238 Wheeler 34 1 Yamhill 4,639 78 Statewide 201,004 2,666

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 5/28

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 55 1 56 1.8% Benton 280 6 286 2.1% Clackamas 843 59 902 6.5% Clatsop 54 0 54 0.0% Columbia 95 8 103 7.8% Coos 102 1 103 1.0% Crook 76 3 79 3.8% Curry 27 2 29 6.9% Deschutes 435 37 472 7.8% Douglas 167 18 185 9.7% Gilliam 0 0 0 n/a Grant 33 0 33 0.0% Harney 14 4 18 22.2% Hood River 67 3 70 4.3% Jackson 422 22 444 5.0% Jefferson 67 7 74 9.5% Josephine 240 7 247 2.8% Klamath 221 3 224 1.3% Lake 32 0 32 0.0% Lane 1,990 37 2,027 1.8% Lincoln 148 1 149 0.7% Linn 424 21 445 4.7% Malheur 74 11 85 12.9% Marion 871 68 939 7.2% Morrow 23 2 25 8.0% Multnomah 2,084 80 2,164 3.7% Polk 162 8 170 4.7% Sherman 4 3 7 42.9% Tillamook 39 0 39 0.0% Umatilla 210 12 222 5.4% Union 99 1 100 1.0% Wallowa 5 1 6 16.7% Wasco 42 5 47 10.6% Washington 1,419 64 1,483 4.3% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 1,202 22 1,224 1.8% Statewide 12,028 517 12,545 4.1%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 12,195 1,878 14,073 13.3% Benton 149,471 4,855 154,326 3.1% Clackamas 476,352 28,729 505,081 5.7% Clatsop 36,248 1,740 37,988 4.6% Columbia 45,288 2,490 47,778 5.2% Coos 49,591 2,607 52,198 5.0% Crook 20,623 1,535 22,158 6.9% Curry 11,924 563 12,487 4.5% Deschutes 205,033 11,935 216,968 5.5% Douglas 86,938 3,957 90,895 4.4% Gilliam 1,304 45 1,349 3.3% Grant 6,864 462 7,326 6.3% Harney 4,471 429 4,900 8.8% Hood River 33,628 1,739 35,367 4.9% Jackson 230,282 16,964 247,246 6.9% Jefferson 20,982 2,144 23,126 9.3% Josephine 79,856 4,064 83,920 4.8% Klamath 53,492 5,337 58,829 9.1% Lake 5,933 462 6,395 7.2% Lane 522,286 16,261 538,547 3.0% Lincoln 45,498 2,732 48,230 5.7% Linn 152,005 9,621 161,626 6.0% Malheur 27,388 5,226 32,614 16.0% Marion 369,762 34,176 403,938 8.5% Morrow 7,880 1,352 9,232 14.6% Multnomah 1,111,433 59,998 1,171,431 5.1% Polk 76,363 5,110 81,473 6.3% Sherman 1,484 72 1,556 4.6% Tillamook 16,036 661 16,697 4.0% Umatilla 70,148 9,389 79,537 11.8% Union 22,607 1,847 24,454 7.6% Wallowa 3,393 189 3,582 5.3% Wasco 36,282 1,773 38,055 4.7% Washington 687,173 43,545 730,718 6.0% Wheeler 752 32 784 4.1% Yamhill 153,087 7,647 160,734 4.8% Statewide 4,834,052 291,566 5,125,618 5.7%

