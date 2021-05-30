Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths; 257 new cases are lowest count since early April

Coronavirus

Deschutes County reports 15 new cases, Jefferson County 8, Crook County none

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,668, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday, along with 257 new cases, the lowest daily case count in nearly two months.

Oregon Health Authority reported 257 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 201,260. That was the lowest daily number of cases since 248 cases were reported on April 5.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 17,982 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,104 doses were administered on Saturday and 9,878 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

The seven-day running average is now 25,929 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,203,469 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,599,347 first and second doses of Moderna and 142,531 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Sunday, 1,843,416 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,237,342 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 250, which is seven fewer than Saturday. There are 60 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,836, which is a 11.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 274.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (29), Columbia (6), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Klamath (6), Lane (11), Linn (16), Marion (30), Morrow (3), Multnomah (65), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (26), Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,667th death is a 44-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 28 and died on May 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,668th death is a 57-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 971 15 Benton 3,194 22 Clackamas 18,310 223 Clatsop 1,010 8 Columbia 1,832 29 Coos 2,146 36 Crook 1,201 22 Curry 667 10 Deschutes 9,649 79 Douglas 3,550 75 Gilliam 64 1 Grant 529 6 Harney 383 8 Hood River 1,204 32 Jackson 11,234 143 Jefferson 2,312 38 Josephine 3,474 72 Klamath 4,680 73 Lake 462 7 Lane 13,494 152 Lincoln 1,398 21 Linn 5,346 76 Malheur 3,562 63 Marion 22,839 318 Morrow 1,133 16 Multnomah 39,543 606 Polk 3,873 53 Sherman 63 1 Tillamook 663 4 Umatilla 8,401 86 Union 1,465 23 Wallowa 187 5 Wasco 1,418 28 Washington 26,320 238 Wheeler 34 1 Yamhill 4,649 78 Statewide 201,260 2,668

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 5/29

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 25 1 26 3.8% Benton 152 2 154 1.3% Clackamas 751 38 789 4.8% Clatsop 81 0 81 0.0% Columbia 111 7 118 5.9% Coos 94 1 95 1.1% Crook 42 0 42 0.0% Curry 10 1 11 9.1% Deschutes 257 18 275 6.5% Douglas 177 9 186 4.8% Gilliam 2 0 2 0.0% Grant 2 0 2 0.0% Harney 19 0 19 0.0% Hood River 40 0 40 0.0% Jackson 226 14 240 5.8% Jefferson 28 4 32 12.5% Josephine 58 3 61 4.9% Klamath 66 8 74 10.8% Lake 3 0 3 0.0% Lane 566 20 586 3.4% Lincoln 48 3 51 5.9% Linn 368 22 390 5.6% Malheur 38 1 39 2.6% Marion 692 38 730 5.2% Morrow 19 3 22 13.6% Multnomah 1,491 82 1,573 5.2% Polk 135 6 141 4.3% Sherman 4 0 4 0.0% Tillamook 31 1 32 3.1% Umatilla 72 6 78 7.7% Union 24 2 26 7.7% Wallowa 5 1 6 16.7% Wasco 33 1 34 2.9% Washington 1,184 40 1,224 3.3% Wheeler 0 0 0 0.0% Yamhill 1,071 14 1,085 1.3% Statewide 7,925 346 8,271 4.2%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 12,220 1,879 14,099 13.3% Benton 149,623 4,857 154,480 3.1% Clackamas 477,103 28,767 505,870 5.7% Clatsop 36,329 1,740 38,069 4.6% Columbia 45,399 2,497 47,896 5.2% Coos 49,685 2,608 52,293 5.0% Crook 20,665 1,535 22,200 6.9% Curry 11,934 564 12,498 4.5% Deschutes 205,290 11,953 217,243 5.5% Douglas 87,115 3,966 91,081 4.4% Gilliam 1,306 45 1,351 3.3% Grant 6,866 462 7,328 6.3% Harney 4,490 429 4,919 8.7% Hood River 33,668 1,739 35,407 4.9% Jackson 230,508 16,978 247,486 6.9% Jefferson 21,010 2,148 23,158 9.3% Josephine 79,914 4,067 83,981 4.8% Klamath 53,558 5,345 58,903 9.1% Lake 5,936 462 6,398 7.2% Lane 522,852 16,281 539,133 3.0% Lincoln 45,546 2,735 48,281 5.7% Linn 152,373 9,643 162,016 6.0% Malheur 27,426 5,227 32,653 16.0% Marion 370,454 34,214 404,668 8.5% Morrow 7,899 1,355 9,254 14.6% Multnomah 1,112,924 60,080 1,173,004 5.1% Polk 76,498 5,116 81,614 6.3% Sherman 1,488 72 1,560 4.6% Tillamook 16,067 662 16,729 4.0% Umatilla 70,220 9,395 79,615 11.8% Union 22,631 1,849 24,480 7.6% Wallowa 3,398 190 3,588 5.3% Wasco 36,315 1,774 38,089 4.7% Washington 688,357 43,585 731,942 6.0% Wheeler 752 32 784 4.1% Yamhill 154,158 7,661 161,819 4.7% Statewide 4,841,977 291,912 5,133,889 5.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.