Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths; 257 new cases are lowest count since early April

Deschutes County reports 15 new cases, Jefferson County 8, Crook County none

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,668, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday, along with 257 new cases, the lowest daily case count in nearly two months.

Oregon Health Authority reported 257 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 201,260. That was the lowest daily number of cases since 248 cases were reported on April 5.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 17,982 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,104 doses were administered on Saturday and 9,878 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

The seven-day running average is now 25,929 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,203,469 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,599,347 first and second doses of Moderna and 142,531 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Sunday, 1,843,416 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,237,342 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 250, which is seven fewer than Saturday. There are 60 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,836, which is a 11.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 274.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (29), Columbia (6), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Klamath (6), Lane (11), Linn (16), Marion (30), Morrow (3), Multnomah (65), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (26), Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,667th death is a 44-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 28 and died on May 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,668th death is a 57-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker97115
Benton3,19422
Clackamas18,310223
Clatsop1,0108
Columbia1,83229
Coos2,14636
Crook1,20122
Curry66710
Deschutes9,64979
Douglas3,55075
Gilliam641
Grant5296
Harney3838
Hood River1,20432
Jackson11,234143
Jefferson2,31238
Josephine3,47472
Klamath4,68073
Lake4627
Lane13,494152
Lincoln1,39821
Linn5,34676
Malheur3,56263
Marion22,839318
Morrow1,13316
Multnomah39,543606
Polk3,87353
Sherman631
Tillamook6634
Umatilla8,40186
Union1,46523
Wallowa1875
Wasco1,41828
Washington26,320238
Wheeler341
Yamhill4,64978
Statewide201,2602,668

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 5/29

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker251263.8%
Benton15221541.3%
Clackamas751387894.8%
Clatsop810810.0%
Columbia11171185.9%
Coos941951.1%
Crook420420.0%
Curry101119.1%
Deschutes257182756.5%
Douglas17791864.8%
Gilliam2020.0%
Grant2020.0%
Harney190190.0%
Hood River400400.0%
Jackson226142405.8%
Jefferson2843212.5%
Josephine583614.9%
Klamath6687410.8%
Lake3030.0%
Lane566205863.4%
Lincoln483515.9%
Linn368223905.6%
Malheur381392.6%
Marion692387305.2%
Morrow1932213.6%
Multnomah1,491821,5735.2%
Polk13561414.3%
Sherman4040.0%
Tillamook311323.1%
Umatilla726787.7%
Union242267.7%
Wallowa51616.7%
Wasco331342.9%
Washington1,184401,2243.3%
Wheeler0000.0%
Yamhill1,071141,0851.3%
Statewide7,9253468,2714.2%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker12,2201,87914,09913.3%
Benton149,6234,857154,4803.1%
Clackamas477,10328,767505,8705.7%
Clatsop36,3291,74038,0694.6%
Columbia45,3992,49747,8965.2%
Coos49,6852,60852,2935.0%
Crook20,6651,53522,2006.9%
Curry11,93456412,4984.5%
Deschutes205,29011,953217,2435.5%
Douglas87,1153,96691,0814.4%
Gilliam1,306451,3513.3%
Grant6,8664627,3286.3%
Harney4,4904294,9198.7%
Hood River33,6681,73935,4074.9%
Jackson230,50816,978247,4866.9%
Jefferson21,0102,14823,1589.3%
Josephine79,9144,06783,9814.8%
Klamath53,5585,34558,9039.1%
Lake5,9364626,3987.2%
Lane522,85216,281539,1333.0%
Lincoln45,5462,73548,2815.7%
Linn152,3739,643162,0166.0%
Malheur27,4265,22732,65316.0%
Marion370,45434,214404,6688.5%
Morrow7,8991,3559,25414.6%
Multnomah1,112,92460,0801,173,0045.1%
Polk76,4985,11681,6146.3%
Sherman1,488721,5604.6%
Tillamook16,06766216,7294.0%
Umatilla70,2209,39579,61511.8%
Union22,6311,84924,4807.6%
Wallowa3,3981903,5885.3%
Wasco36,3151,77438,0894.7%
Washington688,35743,585731,9426.0%
Wheeler752327844.1%
Yamhill154,1587,661161,8194.7%
Statewide4,841,977291,9125,133,8895.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations 

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

