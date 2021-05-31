Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths; 220 new cases are lowest case count since late March

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,671, while the daily count of 220 new cases is the lowest in over two months, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA reported 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 201,475. That is the lowest daily count since 217 cases were reported on March 29.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 10,198 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,943 doses were administered on Sunday and 6,255 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 24,730 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,210,833 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,601,554 first and second doses of Moderna and 143,157 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 1,850,566 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,240,922 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 249, which is one fewer than Sunday. There are 61 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,819, which is an 8.8% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 274.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 32 COVID-19 patients on Monday, six in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (15), Jackson (17), Josephine (6), Klamath (6), Lane (21), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Marion (31), Morrow (2), Multnomah (39), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Wasco (4), Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 2,669th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 27 and died on May 29 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,670th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 29 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,671st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on May 17 and died on May 30 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Total Cases 1 Total Deaths 2 Baker 971 15 Benton 3,194 22 Clackamas 18,345 223 Clatsop 1,011 8 Columbia 1,835 29 Coos 2,147 36 Crook 1,201 22 Curry 668 10 Deschutes 9,666 79 Douglas 3,565 76 Gilliam 64 1 Grant 529 6 Harney 383 8 Hood River 1,204 32 Jackson 11,251 144 Jefferson 2,312 38 Josephine 3,479 72 Klamath 4,686 73 Lake 462 7 Lane 13,515 152 Lincoln 1,401 21 Linn 5,355 77 Malheur 3,562 63 Marion 22,870 318 Morrow 1,135 16 Multnomah 39,579 606 Polk 3,878 53 Sherman 63 1 Tillamook 664 4 Umatilla 8,401 86 Union 1,466 23 Wallowa 187 5 Wasco 1,422 28 Washington 26,320 238 Wheeler 34 1 Yamhill 4,650 78 Statewide 201,475 2,671

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 05/30/21

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 5 0 5 0.0% Benton 95 1 96 1.0% Clackamas 669 46 715 6.4% Clatsop 33 2 35 5.7% Columbia 82 4 86 4.7% Coos 59 1 60 1.7% Crook 57 1 58 1.7% Curry 10 1 11 9.1% Deschutes 302 16 318 5.0% Douglas 90 12 102 11.8% Gilliam 4 0 4 0.0% Grant 6 0 6 0.0% Harney 2 0 2 0.0% Hood River 17 0 17 0.0% Jackson 338 19 357 5.3% Jefferson 28 3 31 9.7% Josephine 135 3 138 2.2% Klamath 42 4 46 8.7% Lake 4 0 4 0.0% Lane 483 26 509 5.1% Lincoln 39 3 42 7.1% Linn 160 17 177 9.6% Malheur 12 0 12 0.0% Marion 511 35 546 6.4% Morrow 4 4 8 50.0% Multnomah 1,323 59 1,382 4.3% Polk 108 8 116 6.9% Sherman 4 0 4 0.0% Tillamook 30 1 31 3.2% Umatilla 76 3 79 3.8% Union 11 1 12 8.3% Wallowa 2 0 2 0.0% Wasco 30 2 32 6.3% Washington 1,042 37 1,079 3.4% Wheeler 0 0 0 0.0% Yamhill 1,023 1 1,024 0.1% Statewide 6,836 310 7,146 4.3%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 12,225 1,879 14,104 13.3% Benton 149,718 4,858 154,576 3.1% Clackamas 477,772 28,813 506,585 5.7% Clatsop 36,362 1,742 38,104 4.6% Columbia 45,481 2,501 47,982 5.2% Coos 49,744 2,609 52,353 5.0% Crook 20,722 1,536 22,258 6.9% Curry 11,944 565 12,509 4.5% Deschutes 205,592 11,969 217,561 5.5% Douglas 87,205 3,978 91,183 4.4% Gilliam 1,310 45 1,355 3.3% Grant 6,872 462 7,334 6.3% Harney 4,492 429 4,921 8.7% Hood River 33,685 1,739 35,424 4.9% Jackson 230,846 16,997 247,843 6.9% Jefferson 21,038 2,151 23,189 9.3% Josephine 80,049 4,070 84,119 4.8% Klamath 53,600 5,349 58,949 9.1% Lake 5,940 462 6,402 7.2% Lane 523,335 16,307 539,642 3.0% Lincoln 45,585 2,738 48,323 5.7% Linn 152,533 9,660 162,193 6.0% Malheur 27,438 5,227 32,665 16.0% Marion 370,965 34,249 405,214 8.5% Morrow 7,903 1,359 9,262 14.7% Multnomah 1,114,247 60,139 1,174,386 5.1% Polk 76,606 5,124 81,730 6.3% Sherman 1,492 72 1,564 4.6% Tillamook 16,097 663 16,760 4.0% Umatilla 70,296 9,398 79,694 11.8% Union 22,642 1,850 24,492 7.6% Wallowa 3,400 190 3,590 5.3% Wasco 36,345 1,776 38,121 4.7% Washington 689,399 43,622 733,021 6.0% Wheeler 752 32 784 4.1% Yamhill 155,181 7,662 162,843 4.7% Statewide 4,848,813 292,222 5,141,035 5.7%

