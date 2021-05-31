Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths; 220 new cases are lowest case count since late March
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,671, while the daily count of 220 new cases is the lowest in over two months, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
OHA reported 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 201,475. That is the lowest daily count since 217 cases were reported on March 29.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Monday that 10,198 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,943 doses were administered on Sunday and 6,255 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.
The seven-day running average is now 24,730 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,210,833 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,601,554 first and second doses of Moderna and 143,157 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 1,850,566 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,240,922 people who have had at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 249, which is one fewer than Sunday. There are 61 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Sunday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,819, which is an 8.8% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 274.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
St. Charles Bend reported 32 COVID-19 patients on Monday, six in the ICU and three on ventilators.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (15), Jackson (17), Josephine (6), Klamath (6), Lane (21), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Marion (31), Morrow (2), Multnomah (39), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Wasco (4), Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 2,669th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 27 and died on May 29 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,670th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 29 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,671st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on May 17 and died on May 30 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total Deaths 2
|Baker
|971
|15
|Benton
|3,194
|22
|Clackamas
|18,345
|223
|Clatsop
|1,011
|8
|Columbia
|1,835
|29
|Coos
|2,147
|36
|Crook
|1,201
|22
|Curry
|668
|10
|Deschutes
|9,666
|79
|Douglas
|3,565
|76
|Gilliam
|64
|1
|Grant
|529
|6
|Harney
|383
|8
|Hood River
|1,204
|32
|Jackson
|11,251
|144
|Jefferson
|2,312
|38
|Josephine
|3,479
|72
|Klamath
|4,686
|73
|Lake
|462
|7
|Lane
|13,515
|152
|Lincoln
|1,401
|21
|Linn
|5,355
|77
|Malheur
|3,562
|63
|Marion
|22,870
|318
|Morrow
|1,135
|16
|Multnomah
|39,579
|606
|Polk
|3,878
|53
|Sherman
|63
|1
|Tillamook
|664
|4
|Umatilla
|8,401
|86
|Union
|1,466
|23
|Wallowa
|187
|5
|Wasco
|1,422
|28
|Washington
|26,320
|238
|Wheeler
|34
|1
|Yamhill
|4,650
|78
|Statewide
|201,475
|2,671
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 05/30/21
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Benton
|95
|1
|96
|1.0%
|Clackamas
|669
|46
|715
|6.4%
|Clatsop
|33
|2
|35
|5.7%
|Columbia
|82
|4
|86
|4.7%
|Coos
|59
|1
|60
|1.7%
|Crook
|57
|1
|58
|1.7%
|Curry
|10
|1
|11
|9.1%
|Deschutes
|302
|16
|318
|5.0%
|Douglas
|90
|12
|102
|11.8%
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Grant
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Harney
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Hood River
|17
|0
|17
|0.0%
|Jackson
|338
|19
|357
|5.3%
|Jefferson
|28
|3
|31
|9.7%
|Josephine
|135
|3
|138
|2.2%
|Klamath
|42
|4
|46
|8.7%
|Lake
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Lane
|483
|26
|509
|5.1%
|Lincoln
|39
|3
|42
|7.1%
|Linn
|160
|17
|177
|9.6%
|Malheur
|12
|0
|12
|0.0%
|Marion
|511
|35
|546
|6.4%
|Morrow
|4
|4
|8
|50.0%
|Multnomah
|1,323
|59
|1,382
|4.3%
|Polk
|108
|8
|116
|6.9%
|Sherman
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|30
|1
|31
|3.2%
|Umatilla
|76
|3
|79
|3.8%
|Union
|11
|1
|12
|8.3%
|Wallowa
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Wasco
|30
|2
|32
|6.3%
|Washington
|1,042
|37
|1,079
|3.4%
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|1,023
|1
|1,024
|0.1%
|Statewide
|6,836
|310
|7,146
|4.3%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|12,225
|1,879
|14,104
|13.3%
|Benton
|149,718
|4,858
|154,576
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|477,772
|28,813
|506,585
|5.7%
|Clatsop
|36,362
|1,742
|38,104
|4.6%
|Columbia
|45,481
|2,501
|47,982
|5.2%
|Coos
|49,744
|2,609
|52,353
|5.0%
|Crook
|20,722
|1,536
|22,258
|6.9%
|Curry
|11,944
|565
|12,509
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|205,592
|11,969
|217,561
|5.5%
|Douglas
|87,205
|3,978
|91,183
|4.4%
|Gilliam
|1,310
|45
|1,355
|3.3%
|Grant
|6,872
|462
|7,334
|6.3%
|Harney
|4,492
|429
|4,921
|8.7%
|Hood River
|33,685
|1,739
|35,424
|4.9%
|Jackson
|230,846
|16,997
|247,843
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|21,038
|2,151
|23,189
|9.3%
|Josephine
|80,049
|4,070
|84,119
|4.8%
|Klamath
|53,600
|5,349
|58,949
|9.1%
|Lake
|5,940
|462
|6,402
|7.2%
|Lane
|523,335
|16,307
|539,642
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|45,585
|2,738
|48,323
|5.7%
|Linn
|152,533
|9,660
|162,193
|6.0%
|Malheur
|27,438
|5,227
|32,665
|16.0%
|Marion
|370,965
|34,249
|405,214
|8.5%
|Morrow
|7,903
|1,359
|9,262
|14.7%
|Multnomah
|1,114,247
|60,139
|1,174,386
|5.1%
|Polk
|76,606
|5,124
|81,730
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1,492
|72
|1,564
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|16,097
|663
|16,760
|4.0%
|Umatilla
|70,296
|9,398
|79,694
|11.8%
|Union
|22,642
|1,850
|24,492
|7.6%
|Wallowa
|3,400
|190
|3,590
|5.3%
|Wasco
|36,345
|1,776
|38,121
|4.7%
|Washington
|689,399
|43,622
|733,021
|6.0%
|Wheeler
|752
|32
|784
|4.1%
|Yamhill
|155,181
|7,662
|162,843
|4.7%
|Statewide
|4,848,813
|292,222
|5,141,035
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
Comments