Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 177 new cases; lowest case count in over 3 months

Coronavirus

Deschutes County reports 9 cases, Crook County 3, Jefferson County 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,674, and 177 new cases, the lowest figure in over three months, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 177 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 201,649. While March saw two days with 178 cases reported, Tuesday's figure is the lowest since Oregon reported 111 cases on Feb. 21.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 4,361 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,622 doses were administered on Monday and 739 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 22,982 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,213,453 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,602,928 first and second doses of Moderna and 143,524 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 1,853,468 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,242,712 people who have had at least one dose.

To date, 2,734,875 doses of Pfizer, 2,153,400 doses of Moderna and 294,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 238, which is 11 fewer than Monday. There are 67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,783, which is an 8.0% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 273.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 35 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, eight in the ICU and six on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (3), Crook (3), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lane (20), Linn (4), Marion (25), Multnomah (35), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (48) and Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 2,672nd COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 21 and died on May 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,673rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 12 and died on May 30 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,674th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 14 and died on May 30 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon updates vaccine waste disclosure (1,2,3)

In Oregon, OHA recognizes that as we create more opportunities to vaccinate more people, we also increase the likelihood of leaving unused doses in a vial.

While OHA and the state’s vaccine providers continue to follow best practices to use every dose possible, we do not want that to be at the expense of missing an opportunity to vaccinate every eligible person when they are ready to get vaccinated.

Learn more about OHA’s strategies for minimizing vaccine waste on our COVID-19 vaccine provider resources webpage. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release and on our Covid-19 vaccine webpage.

Vaccine Type Doses Recalled Wasted Spoiled Expired Grand Total Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine 1665 1,665 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 8226 8,226 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 3239 3,239 Grand Total 0 13,130 13,130

1 Updated: 06/01/21

2 Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3 Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.