Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 267 new cases

There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 2,683, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 202,247.

OHA releases latest monthly update on breakthrough cases

Through May 31, Oregon Health Authority has identified 1,009 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases. In May, there were 16,097 cases of COVID-19, and 98 percent of these cases were among people who were unvaccinated. More than 9 in 10 of the 126 COVID-19-associated deaths in May were among people who were not vaccinated. The majority of vaccine-breakthrough associated deaths have occurred in the elderly.

The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small, when compared to the more than 1.85 million people who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

Vaccine breakthrough cases are defined as instances in which an individual received a positive COVID-19 test result at least 14 days following the completion of any COVID-19 vaccine series.

Of the 1,009 reported vaccine breakthrough cases, approximately 10% (n=101) were observed in individuals who reside in long-term care facilities or other congregate care settings.

OHA provides updates on breakthrough cases the first Thursday of each month. The current report for June 2021 can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 20,401 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 8,812 doses were administered on Wednesday and 11,589 were administered prior to Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 20,109 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,232,799 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,615,840 first and second doses of Moderna and 145,844 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 1,877,344 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,255,274 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,830,725 doses of Pfizer, 2,156,360 doses of Moderna and 294,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 228, which is one more than Wednesday. There are 63 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,709, which is an 8.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 260.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 35 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Thursday, seven of whom were in the ICU, with five on ventilators.

Peer support helps people experiencing houselessness overcome vaccine hesitancy

Chances are you will find Jennifer Coon on the sidewalk, talking with guests waiting for food in line during the Blanchet House of Hospitality’s lunch and dinner hours. Coon helps people struggling to survive in downtown Portland, and she is busy. Within one hour, Coon brings a plate of food to a man in a wheelchair, gives clothes to those without shirts and shoes, offers bandages for wounds, lends a listening ear and distributes COVID-19 vaccine information.

Because she has built such a deep trust with many, Coon has successfully signed up more than 25 shelter residents for COVID-19 vaccinations, even transporting them herself to the Oregon Convention Center.

In addition, Coon offers information and directions to other vaccination clinics, actively supporting Blanchet House’s more than 30 transitional housing residents.

“One man was so scared to get the vaccine. I was with him the whole time,” Coon recalls. “I drove him in my little car, and he is a big guy! He was so grateful that he had tears in his eyes. He said we are now bonded forever.”

Getting folks to agree to a second dose of the vaccine has been more of a challenge.

“I give them the information, let them make their decision and help coordinate,” said Coon. “It’s a good starting point; a good foundation to get them hopefully going in the right direction. I'm happy and proud to be a part of it.”

Read the full story on the Oregon Health Authority vaccine news blog. If you’re interested in volunteering at Blanchet House, find opportunities here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (18), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (36), Gilliam (7), Hood River (2), Jackson (19), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (21), Linn (15), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (9) and Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 2,677th death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,678th death is a 57-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on April 28 and died on June 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,679th death is a 70-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 1 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,680th death is an 87-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 9 and died on May 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,681st death is a 70-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on May 18 and died on June 2 at Salem Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,682nd death is a 70-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 14 and died on June 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,683rd death is a 61-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on March 22 and died on May 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.