Oregon reports 10 more COVID-19 related deaths, 370 new cases

Deschutes County spike in case count, to 85, due to delay in some lab reports in recent weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,726, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 370 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 204,291.

Interim update to release time of this daily news release

To align with the daily Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) update of the numbers of people in Oregon ages 18 and older who have received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, OHA will be releasing this daily news release later in the day, beginning today.

The CDC posts the number of people in Oregon ages 18 and up who have received at least a first dose daily, generally by 5 p.m. Eastern time.

OHA then pulls the data from the CDC site at 3 p.m. Pacific time daily and subtracts the number of people ages 18 and older who have had at least one dose from Oregon’s target of 2,345,823 (70% of those 18 and over). This calculation shows how many people ages 18 and older still need to be vaccinated to achieve Oregon’s goal of 70%.

OHA will update the website banner to reflect these numbers by 5 p.m. Pacific time daily.

Note: If the CDC has not updated its website by 3 p.m. Pacific time, when OHA pulls the data, OHA communications will add a note in this daily media release and on the dashboard on the Governor’s website stating that CDC’s website has not been updated and OHA will update the banner and dashboard at 9 a.m. Pacific time the next day.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 27,113 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 11,182 doses were administered on Wednesday and 15,931 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

The 7-day running average is now 15,761 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,337,634 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,659,139 first and second doses of Moderna and 153,424 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 1,991,717 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,303,485 people who have had at least one dose. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 93,234.

Note: OHA is working to determine why CDC's COVID-19 vaccination update Thursday indicates minimal change. We will have a more complete update Friday.

A daily countdown can be found on the OHA website.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,861,055 doses of Pfizer, 2,173,680 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 173, which is nine more than Wednesday. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,328, which is a 22.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 219.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 22 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Thursday, with four in the ICU, all on ventilators.

One Community Health: collaboration is key

On Friday, One Community Health will be administering Pfizer vaccines in The Dalles while offering free food and live music to all who attend the event. Preventative health manager

Gladys Rivera readily admits that Friday’s event is more of a celebration than a formal clinic, because Wasco County has almost reached a 65% percent vaccination rate.

Rivera attributes the clinic’s vaccination success to the organization’s great partnership with OHA, as well as with other community partners, including growers, employers and local businesses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) deployed three mobile vaccination units throughout Oregon’s rural communities, which have successfully vaccinated more than 2,500 people across the state.

“Collaboration is really the key to make all of this happen,” emphasized Rivera. “It’s relying on all those partners and really sharing the workload.”

You can read more of this story on OHA’s Oregon Vaccine News blog. For more information about tomorrow’s vaccine clinic in The Dalles, contact One Community Health at 541.386.6380.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (2), Crook (11), Deschutes (85), Douglas (17), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (10), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Multnomah (59), Polk (7), Umatilla (8), Union (1), Washington (22) and Yamhill (4).

Note: Due to a delay in laboratory reporting, OHA received 767 electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) on Wednesday 2021 for Deschutes County. The reports are from April 17, 2021 to June 9, 2021. As a result, case counts, ELR totals and percent positivity is higher in Deschutes County for Wednesday than anticipated.

Morgan Emerson, public information officer with Deschutes County Health Services, said the delay in those case reports was due to an error identified with a lab's reporting.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.