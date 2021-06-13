Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 167 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,730, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 167 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 205,029.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Sunday that 15,381 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 11,398 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,983 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.
The seven-day running average is now 17,498 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,375,566 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,670,469 first and second doses of Moderna and 156,225 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,862,225 doses of Pfizer, 2,176,380 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,207, which is a 22.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 206.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (25), Columbia (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Harney (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Linn (9), Marion (14), Morrow (4), Multnomah (51), Polk (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (4), Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 2,730th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 12 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|992
|15
|Benton
|3,239
|22
|Clackamas
|18,748
|234
|Clatsop
|1,026
|8
|Columbia
|1,886
|29
|Coos
|2,157
|37
|Crook
|1,274
|23
|Curry
|685
|10
|Deschutes
|9,931
|80
|Douglas
|3,785
|80
|Gilliam
|75
|1
|Grant
|547
|7
|Harney
|414
|9
|Hood River
|1,215
|33
|Jackson
|11,420
|146
|Jefferson
|2,357
|38
|Josephine
|3,529
|72
|Klamath
|4,753
|77
|Lake
|466
|7
|Lane
|13,772
|158
|Lincoln
|1,412
|21
|Linn
|5,504
|79
|Malheur
|3,597
|63
|Marion
|23,258
|322
|Morrow
|1,150
|16
|Multnomah
|40,113
|612
|Polk
|3,937
|55
|Sherman
|66
|1
|Tillamook
|660
|4
|Umatilla
|8,517
|86
|Union
|1,487
|24
|Wallowa
|194
|5
|Wasco
|1,434
|29
|Washington
|26,647
|247
|Wheeler
|35
|1
|Yamhill
|4,747
|79
|Statewide
|205,029
|2,730
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/12
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|18
|2
|20
|10.0%
|Benton
|324
|1
|325
|0.3%
|Clackamas
|729
|32
|761
|4.2%
|Clatsop
|72
|6
|78
|7.7%
|Columbia
|93
|8
|101
|7.9%
|Coos
|68
|0
|68
|0.0%
|Crook
|62
|5
|67
|7.5%
|Curry
|15
|1
|16
|6.3%
|Deschutes
|322
|12
|334
|3.6%
|Douglas
|88
|8
|96
|8.3%
|Gilliam
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Grant
|2
|1
|3
|33.3%
|Harney
|6
|2
|8
|25.0%
|Hood River
|51
|0
|51
|0.0%
|Jackson
|344
|19
|363
|5.2%
|Jefferson
|51
|0
|51
|0.0%
|Josephine
|99
|5
|104
|4.8%
|Klamath
|54
|2
|56
|3.6%
|Lake
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Lane
|571
|8
|579
|1.4%
|Lincoln
|94
|0
|94
|0.0%
|Linn
|356
|9
|365
|2.5%
|Malheur
|67
|2
|69
|2.9%
|Marion
|504
|18
|522
|3.4%
|Morrow
|24
|4
|28
|14.3%
|Multnomah
|1,968
|69
|2,037
|3.4%
|Polk
|115
|10
|125
|8.0%
|Sherman
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|14
|0
|14
|0.0%
|Umatilla
|200
|3
|203
|1.5%
|Union
|13
|1
|14
|7.1%
|Wallowa
|11
|1
|12
|8.3%
|Wasco
|32
|1
|33
|3.0%
|Washington
|1,235
|15
|1,250
|1.2%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|208
|1
|209
|0.5%
|Statewide
|7,825
|246
|8,071
|3.0%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|12,646
|1,894
|14,540
|13.0%
|Benton
|153,553
|4,920
|158,473
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|490,314
|29,498
|519,812
|5.7%
|Clatsop
|37,263
|1,771
|39,034
|4.5%
|Columbia
|46,978
|2,576
|49,554
|5.2%
|Coos
|51,113
|2,623
|53,736
|4.9%
|Crook
|21,724
|1,624
|23,348
|7.0%
|Curry
|12,267
|583
|12,850
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|211,219
|12,478
|223,697
|5.6%
|Douglas
|90,472
|4,262
|94,734
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,343
|56
|1,399
|4.0%
|Grant
|7,143
|478
|7,621
|6.3%
|Harney
|4,659
|461
|5,120
|9.0%
|Hood River
|34,289
|1,754
|36,043
|4.9%
|Jackson
|236,251
|17,280
|253,531
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|21,676
|2,213
|23,889
|9.3%
|Josephine
|82,971
|4,142
|87,113
|4.8%
|Klamath
|55,006
|5,442
|60,448
|9.0%
|Lake
|6,270
|465
|6,735
|6.9%
|Lane
|536,178
|16,623
|552,801
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|46,612
|2,752
|49,364
|5.6%
|Linn
|157,152
|9,885
|167,037
|5.9%
|Malheur
|28,111
|5,277
|33,388
|15.8%
|Marion
|380,104
|34,799
|414,903
|8.4%
|Morrow
|8,160
|1,377
|9,537
|14.4%
|Multnomah
|1,141,288
|60,920
|1,202,208
|5.1%
|Polk
|78,513
|5,220
|83,733
|6.2%
|Sherman
|1,543
|75
|1,618
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|16,661
|669
|17,330
|3.9%
|Umatilla
|72,492
|9,528
|82,020
|11.6%
|Union
|23,368
|1,887
|25,255
|7.5%
|Wallowa
|3,513
|198
|3,711
|5.3%
|Wasco
|37,062
|1,793
|38,855
|4.6%
|Washington
|706,046
|44,112
|750,158
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|777
|34
|811
|4.2%
|Yamhill
|149,300
|7,783
|157,083
|5.0%
|Statewide
|4,964,037
|297,452
|5,261,489
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
Comments