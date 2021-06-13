Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 167 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,730, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 167 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 205,029.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 15,381 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 11,398 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,983 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 17,498 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,375,566 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,670,469 first and second doses of Moderna and 156,225 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,862,225 doses of Pfizer, 2,176,380 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,207, which is a 22.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 206.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (25), Columbia (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Harney (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Linn (9), Marion (14), Morrow (4), Multnomah (51), Polk (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (4), Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 2,730th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 12 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 992 15 Benton 3,239 22 Clackamas 18,748 234 Clatsop 1,026 8 Columbia 1,886 29 Coos 2,157 37 Crook 1,274 23 Curry 685 10 Deschutes 9,931 80 Douglas 3,785 80 Gilliam 75 1 Grant 547 7 Harney 414 9 Hood River 1,215 33 Jackson 11,420 146 Jefferson 2,357 38 Josephine 3,529 72 Klamath 4,753 77 Lake 466 7 Lane 13,772 158 Lincoln 1,412 21 Linn 5,504 79 Malheur 3,597 63 Marion 23,258 322 Morrow 1,150 16 Multnomah 40,113 612 Polk 3,937 55 Sherman 66 1 Tillamook 660 4 Umatilla 8,517 86 Union 1,487 24 Wallowa 194 5 Wasco 1,434 29 Washington 26,647 247 Wheeler 35 1 Yamhill 4,747 79 Statewide 205,029 2,730

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/12

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 18 2 20 10.0% Benton 324 1 325 0.3% Clackamas 729 32 761 4.2% Clatsop 72 6 78 7.7% Columbia 93 8 101 7.9% Coos 68 0 68 0.0% Crook 62 5 67 7.5% Curry 15 1 16 6.3% Deschutes 322 12 334 3.6% Douglas 88 8 96 8.3% Gilliam 3 0 3 0.0% Grant 2 1 3 33.3% Harney 6 2 8 25.0% Hood River 51 0 51 0.0% Jackson 344 19 363 5.2% Jefferson 51 0 51 0.0% Josephine 99 5 104 4.8% Klamath 54 2 56 3.6% Lake 6 0 6 0.0% Lane 571 8 579 1.4% Lincoln 94 0 94 0.0% Linn 356 9 365 2.5% Malheur 67 2 69 2.9% Marion 504 18 522 3.4% Morrow 24 4 28 14.3% Multnomah 1,968 69 2,037 3.4% Polk 115 10 125 8.0% Sherman 5 0 5 0.0% Tillamook 14 0 14 0.0% Umatilla 200 3 203 1.5% Union 13 1 14 7.1% Wallowa 11 1 12 8.3% Wasco 32 1 33 3.0% Washington 1,235 15 1,250 1.2% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 208 1 209 0.5% Statewide 7,825 246 8,071 3.0%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 12,646 1,894 14,540 13.0% Benton 153,553 4,920 158,473 3.1% Clackamas 490,314 29,498 519,812 5.7% Clatsop 37,263 1,771 39,034 4.5% Columbia 46,978 2,576 49,554 5.2% Coos 51,113 2,623 53,736 4.9% Crook 21,724 1,624 23,348 7.0% Curry 12,267 583 12,850 4.5% Deschutes 211,219 12,478 223,697 5.6% Douglas 90,472 4,262 94,734 4.5% Gilliam 1,343 56 1,399 4.0% Grant 7,143 478 7,621 6.3% Harney 4,659 461 5,120 9.0% Hood River 34,289 1,754 36,043 4.9% Jackson 236,251 17,280 253,531 6.8% Jefferson 21,676 2,213 23,889 9.3% Josephine 82,971 4,142 87,113 4.8% Klamath 55,006 5,442 60,448 9.0% Lake 6,270 465 6,735 6.9% Lane 536,178 16,623 552,801 3.0% Lincoln 46,612 2,752 49,364 5.6% Linn 157,152 9,885 167,037 5.9% Malheur 28,111 5,277 33,388 15.8% Marion 380,104 34,799 414,903 8.4% Morrow 8,160 1,377 9,537 14.4% Multnomah 1,141,288 60,920 1,202,208 5.1% Polk 78,513 5,220 83,733 6.2% Sherman 1,543 75 1,618 4.6% Tillamook 16,661 669 17,330 3.9% Umatilla 72,492 9,528 82,020 11.6% Union 23,368 1,887 25,255 7.5% Wallowa 3,513 198 3,711 5.3% Wasco 37,062 1,793 38,855 4.6% Washington 706,046 44,112 750,158 5.9% Wheeler 777 34 811 4.2% Yamhill 149,300 7,783 157,083 5.0% Statewide 4,964,037 297,452 5,261,489 5.7%

