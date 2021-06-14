Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 127 new cases

Coronavirus

State just over 71,500 vaccinations from reaching 70% figure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,730, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 127 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 205,154.

CDC data tracker issue update

OHA has relied on a daily U.S. Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) data update to report the number of people who need to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to reach Oregon’s goal of vaccinating 70% of people 18 and older.

Unfortunately, CDC is experiencing an issue with the data feed that contributes to its COVID data tracker dashboard, which Oregon uses to track the state’s progress towards 70%.

CDC is working to resolve the issue and anticipates having it fixed by Tuesday. The COVID data tracker is the only place where doses from all sources administered to Oregonians are reported, including doses administered by federal entities, as well as doses administered to people living in Oregon by providers in other states.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 11,430 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 7,793 doses were administered on Sunday and 3,637 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 16,766 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,382,590 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,674,408 first and second doses of Moderna and 156,692 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,323,460 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,038,610 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 71,522. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,881,575 doses of Pfizer, 2,195,420 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 174, which is 11 more than Sunday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,175, which is an 22.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 29 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, seven in the ICU, with four on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (5), Columbia (2), Crook (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Harney (9), Josephine (3), Lane (5), Linn (13), Morrow (2), Multnomah (30), Union (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (3).

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.