Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 78 cases, but advises to view low case count with caution

Coronavirus

Some agencies did not process lab reports Sunday; higher tally expected Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,756 the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 78 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 206,850.

However, the agency noted, "Today’s daily case count is unusually low. Although a low case count is welcome news, OHA is interpreting this with caution. Reported case counts on Mondays are typically the lowest of the week, and some of the Local Public Health Authorities did not process laboratory reports Sunday. The reported number of new cases will be higher tomorrow (Tuesday)."

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 3,077 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,044 doses were administered on Sunday and 1,033 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 11,820 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,439,167 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,705,394 first and second doses of Moderna and 162,789 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,353,753 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,104,707 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 44,606. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,937,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,219,460 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 144, which is five fewer than Sunday. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,072, which is an 8.8% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 172.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 27 COVID-19 patients as of about 5 a.m. Monday, six of whom were in the ICU, with five on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (7), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (3), Douglas (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Lane (13), Linn (8), Morrow (1), Multnomah (18), Union (1), Wasco (1), Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,755th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 19 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2756th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 20 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.