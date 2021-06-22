Travel packages added in final days of ‘Take Your Shot, Oregon’ vaccine sweepstakes

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown urged Oregonians Tuesday to get vaccinated as soon as possible, with less than one week remaining before the Take Your Shot, Oregon drawing on June 28.

Oregonians 18 and older have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes––with one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians age 12 to 17 have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. Oregonians must receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before the draw date to be entered to win.

“Don't miss your chance to win $1 million––if you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get it done today," said Governor Brown. "It's never been easier to get a vaccine, so don't miss your shot to enter. Vaccines are the best tool available to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19. We are so close to hitting a 70% adult vaccination rate statewide, so we can lift health and safety restrictions and return to a sense of normalcy."

New Prizes Announced

New prizes have been added to the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign. Four travel packages to destinations around Oregon have also been added to the June 28 drawing, courtesy of Travel Oregon. The travel prizes are valued at up to $2,000 and include lodging, accommodations, dining, and activities for two at iconic Oregon travel destinations. In addition, several counties have partnered with the state to add additional prizes for the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign.

Washington County is adding 10 additional $10,000 prizes, plus five additional $20,000 scholarships. Additional new county prizes include:

Coos County: Ten $10,000 prizes

Curry: Two $10,000 prizes

Gilliam: Ten $10,000 prizes, one $10,000 scholarship

Jefferson: Eight $10,000 prizes, three $10,000 scholarships

Malheur: Ten $2,500 prizes

Morrow: Two $20,000 prize and three $10,000 prizes

Polk: Two $10,000 prizes

Sherman: Twenty $2,700 prizes

Wallowa: One $10,000 prize and two $5,000 scholarships

The drawing will take place on Monday, June 28, with names announced the following week.

All Oregonians who have received a federally administered vaccine dose, such as a VA health facility, Oregonians vaccinated out-of-state, and those who were vaccinated during a clinical trial can go to takeyourshot.oregon.gov to fill out a simple online form to make sure they are entered to win. People who received vaccines through Tribal vaccination clinics and sites are already entered to win and do not need to sign up individually.