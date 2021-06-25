Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 related death, 232 new cases; end of restrictions due

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,761, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 232 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 207,787.

Information from Friday’s media briefing

Friday morning, Governor Kate Brown and OHA Director Patrick Allen provided an update on the latest milestone reached in Oregon’s COVID-19 response. Governor Brown on Friday signed a recovery-focused executive order lifting all remaining COVID-19 health and safety restrictions issued under Oregon’s emergency statutes. Restrictions will be lifted when Oregon achieves a 70% first dose adult vaccination rate or on Wednesday, June 30, whichever occurs soonest.

Director Allen provided an update on vaccinations in Oregon and described how COVID-19 will be managed after June 30. Now that more than 69% of Oregon adults have received at least one vaccination, Oregon will continue to work toward vaccinating eight in 10 adults, particularly in hard-hit communities of color.

Allen also highlighted that Oregon data show that more than nine in 10 COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations occur among people who are not vaccinated at all or are not fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 16,171 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,173 doses were administered on Thursday and 10,998 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 9,197 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,460,273 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,724,910 first and second doses of Moderna and 165,523 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,371,952 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,131,952 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 31,264. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 151, which is 11 fewer than Thursday. There are 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,051, which is a 7.2% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 15 COVID-19 patients as of early Friday, five of whom were in the ICU, with four on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (20), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (12), Douglas (9), Jackson (16), Josephine (3), Klamath (6), Lane (15), Lincoln (7), Linn (23), Malheur (3), Marion (30), Multnomah (35), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (12) and Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 2,761st death is an 81-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 23 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

