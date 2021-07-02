Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 209 new cases; models project continued decline

Coronavirus

New OHA dashboards due next week; weekend, holiday reports cease

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,781, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 209 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 209,035.

Newest COVID-19 modeling report shows continued decline in daily cases

Oregon Health Authority on Friday released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which projects fewer hospitalizations and daily cases through July 20.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at 0.74 through June 16.

If that level of transmission continues over the next three weeks, daily cases would decline to 40 cases per 100,000 people (approximately 115 cases per day) and new hospitalizations would drop to seven per day.

If transmission increases by 20%, new cases would decline to 55 cases per 100,000 people (an average of 165 cases per day) and new hospitalizations would drop to 12 per day.

The modeling shows that estimated immunity from vaccination is present in four times as many people as those who have naturally acquired immunity. Natural immunity is immunity stemming from prior infection.

A person who has had COVID-19 and recovered may not have the same level of immunity as someone who has not been infected and has been fully vaccinated, and it is unknown how long the natural immunity will last.

People who have recovered from the disease have a robust response to the vaccine. OHA recommends that people get the vaccine to increase their protection against COVID-19.

More than 2.4 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of a safe and highly effective vaccine and more than 2.1 million have completed a vaccine series.

OHA to discontinue weekend data reporting

Starting this weekend, OHA will stop distributing the following on holidays and weekends:

The weekend news release and newsletter.

Weekend social media posts in English and Spanish.

Weekend Tableau dashboard updates and weekend hospital capacity reporting.

OHA will provide weekend roundup reports on Mondays or on the days following a holiday. During weekends, OHA will continue to have staff available to address urgent issues and will have an on-call public information officer for emergency media requests.

OHA will continue its weekday reporting of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations and other data through our daily news release, social media updates, the popular “Coronavirus Update” newsletter and online dashboards.

OHA data dashboard updates coming

On Tuesday, OHA will update its daily dashboards that have tracked the state’s progress toward reaching its 70% vaccination target for adults 18 years and older, as the state moves to the next stage of vaccinating Oregonians. With the County Risk Level framework now lifted, dashboards and webpages that have been tracking the status of counties under this framework are being revised to reflect Oregon’s progress in vaccinating Oregonians.

Additional updates to the dashboards may be reported next week.

Dashboard changes reflecting the lifting of COVID-19 mitigation measures and ending the states’ County Risk Level framework are outlined below.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Friday, OHA reported that 7,934 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,562 doses were administered on Thursday and 4,372 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,037 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,539,481 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,743,093 first and second doses of Moderna and 169,504 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,404,609 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,194,103 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,961,495 doses of Pfizer, 2,238,540 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 132, which is two fewer than yesterday. There are 28 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 999, which is a 4.9% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 160.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (14), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (7), Lane (13), Linn (15), Malheur (1), Marion (22), Morrow (1), Multnomah (22), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (14) and Yamhill (8).

Oregon’s 2,779th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 31 at Rockledge Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,780th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,781st COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 7 and died on Feb. 15 at South Bay Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

