Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 212 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll at 2,790, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 212 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 209,973.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 10,824 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 7,482 doses were administered on Wednesday and 3,396 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 5,406 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,564,438 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,752,116 first and second doses of Moderna and 172,177 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,421,075 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,217,891 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,965,545 doses of Pfizer, 2,245,440 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 100. which is six fewer than Wednesday. There are 28 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported seven COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, one in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Reaching out to forestry workers for COVID-19 vaccinations in Jackson County

With over 20 reforestation companies in the Medford area, Jackson County worked with local and state partners to contact local forestry companies about offering vaccination services to their employees and set up clinics at easily accessible locations. The workers are mostly young men who come from Mexico with temporary visas.

“We are very happy to report that we served over 250 forestry workers over several weekends," said Angelica Ruppe. “We had bilingual and bicultural volunteers. Attendees were surprised to receive a food box and a gift certificate provided by Rogue Food Unites and tacos from “Tacos de Volada” truck. We saw a lot of smiles and heard many jokes”.

Learn more about this effort on the Oregon Vaccine News blog. To volunteer with a vaccination effort, visit Medical Reserve Corps or SERV-OR.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (23), Columbia (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (5), Jackson (18), Josephine (15), Klamath (8), Lane (7), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Marion (23), Morrow (1), Multnomah (13), Polk (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (17), Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,789th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on June 22 and died on July 6 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,790th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 6 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

