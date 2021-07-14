Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 251 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,803, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 251 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 211,315.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 6,086 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,219 doses were administered on Tuesday and 2,867 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 4,925 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,587,462 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,760,201 first and second doses of Moderna and 174,296 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,435,438 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,238,480 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,973,645 doses of Pfizer, 2,260,540 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 122, which is 11 more than Tuesday. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Tuesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported nine COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (29), Josephine (16), Klamath (2), Lane (11), Lincoln (2), Linn (10), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (27), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (3), Washington (20), Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 2,801st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 8 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,802nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,803rd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 4; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

