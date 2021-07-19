Crook County to host mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week

Coronavirus

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority is partnering with local public health departments around the state to support the COVID-19 vaccination efforts with a Mobile Vaccination Clinic tour. The Mobile Clinic will be in Crook County the last week of July – Monday, July 26th – Friday, July 30th. The mobile clinic will visit a variety of locations within Crook County and will be open from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm at each location.

The Mobile Clinic will bring the vaccine to your area, so if you may not have access to the vaccine at any of the current locations in and around Crook County this is a great way for you to “take the shot.” All three vaccines will be available to choose from – Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson. If you choose Moderna or Pfizer, the Mobile Clinic will be back in about 28 days to give the second dose. Johnson and Johnson is a one-shot vaccine.

If you are not sure about getting the vaccine and have questions, stop by one of the locations listed to speak with staff. They are happy to spend some time with you and answer all your questions. OHA will also have food boxes, gas gift cards and more to help support the community. No appointment needed at any of the locations. These are walk-in clinics.

The schedule for the Mobile Clinic is:

Monday, July 26th –

Paulina General Store

70344 Paulina City Road

Prineville, OR 97751 – 541-477-3311

Tuesday, July 27th –

Prineville Presbyterian Church

1771 NW Madras Hwy

Prineville, OR 97754 – 541-447-1017

Wednesday, July 28th –

Juniper Canyon Baptist Church

9180 SE Juniper Canyon Road

Prineville, OR 97754 – 541-362-6179

Thursday, July 29th –

Crook County Library

175 NW Meadow Lakes Drive

Prineville, OR 97754 – 541-447-7978

Friday, July 30th –

Powell Butte Community Center

8404 SW Reif Road

Powell Butte, OR 97753 – 425-238-2370

For mobile clinic questions please contact –

Oregon Health Authority mobile clinic coordinator

Harriett Godoski

Harriett.Godoski@dhsoha.state.or.us

Cell: 503-269-3687

For more information or general questions, the Crook County Health Department is here to refer you to the right place to get answers - Office: 541-447-5165