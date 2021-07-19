Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 12:19 PM

Crook County to host mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority is partnering with local public health departments around the state to support the COVID-19 vaccination efforts with a Mobile Vaccination Clinic tour. The Mobile Clinic will be in Crook County the last week of July – Monday, July 26th – Friday, July 30th.  The mobile clinic will visit a variety of locations within Crook County and will be open from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm at each location.

The Mobile Clinic will bring the vaccine to your area, so if you may not have access to the vaccine at any of the current locations in and around Crook County this is a great way for you to “take the shot.”  All three vaccines will be available to choose from – Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson.  If you choose Moderna or Pfizer, the Mobile Clinic will be back in about 28 days to give the second dose.  Johnson and Johnson is a one-shot vaccine.

If you are not sure about getting the vaccine and have questions, stop by one of the locations listed to speak with staff.  They are happy to spend some time with you and answer all your questions.  OHA will also have food boxes, gas gift cards and more to help support the community.  No appointment needed at any of the locations.  These are walk-in clinics.

The schedule for the Mobile Clinic is:

                Monday, July 26th

Paulina General Store

                                70344 Paulina City Road

                                Prineville, OR  97751 – 541-477-3311

                Tuesday, July 27th

                                Prineville Presbyterian Church

                                1771 NW Madras Hwy

                                Prineville, OR  97754 – 541-447-1017

                Wednesday, July 28th

                                Juniper Canyon Baptist Church

                                9180 SE Juniper Canyon Road

                                Prineville, OR 97754 – 541-362-6179

                Thursday, July 29th

                                Crook County Library

                                175 NW Meadow Lakes Drive

                                Prineville, OR  97754 – 541-447-7978

                Friday, July 30th

                                Powell Butte Community Center

                                8404 SW Reif Road

                                Powell Butte, OR  97753 – 425-238-2370

For mobile clinic questions please contact –

Oregon Health Authority mobile clinic coordinator

Harriett Godoski

Harriett.Godoski@dhsoha.state.or.us 

Cell: 503-269-3687

For more information or general questions, the Crook County Health Department is here to refer you to the right place to get answers - Office:  541-447-5165

