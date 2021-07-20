Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 related deaths, including 2 in Deschutes County; 595 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are six newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including two Deschutes County residents, raising the state's death toll to 2,832, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The two Deschutes County deaths bring the county's total to 87.

OHA also reported 595 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 213,339.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 4,642 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,456 doses were administered on Monday and 2,186 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 4,702 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,619,930 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,769,734 first and second doses of Moderna and 176,927 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,454,380 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,281,657 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state's ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,984,445 doses of Pfizer, 2,269,540 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon's COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 155, which is seven more than Monday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than Mondday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 10 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, four of whom were in the ICU, with three on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (63), Jefferson (4), Josephine (19), Klamath (8), Lane (42), Lincoln (6), Linn (19), Malheur (7), Marion (87), Morrow (3), Multnomah (36), Polk (32), Sherman (1), Umatilla (72), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).

OHA does not report the vaccination status of people in our daily update of COVID-19 related deaths. However, statewide data show that people who remain unvaccinated are at much greater risk of infection and severe illness. In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths occurred in unvaccinated Oregonians.

On the first Thursday of each month, OHA publishes an update on vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon. The findings shared in their last report, from July 1, indicate that this number remains very small, when compared to the more than 2 million people who have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series.

Oregon's 2,827th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 21 and died on July 18 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 2,828th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 5 and died on May 29 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 2,829th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 2,830th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 16 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 2,831st COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on April 29 and died on July 16 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 2,832nd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Updated information is known for Oregon's 2,820th COVID-19 death, an 83-year-old woman from Baker County. She was erroneously reported as a 70-year-old man.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA's non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find that link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in its daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 9,146 9,146 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 50,649 50,649 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 18,394 18,394 Grand Total 0 78,189 78,189

1Updated: 07/20/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

