Bend BottleDrop redemption center closes for day after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Co-workers quarantined; reduced hours planned; customers believed not in contact

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A worker who tested positive for COVID-19 prompted temporary closure Wednesday of the Bend BottleDrop redemption center, but an official said they will reopen with limited hours for the next week, bringing in staff from other areas.

The employee at the Bend Redemption Center who tested positive for COVID-19 "had close contact with other employees, who are entering quarantine pursuant to public health guidelines," External Relations Director Eric Chamber said.

Due to the staffing issue, the Bend Redemption Center on Northeast Second Street is temporarily closed," Chambers said.

"We are redeploying staff from other areas of our statewide operation, and will reopen the facility (Thursday) morning," he said. "The Bend Redemption Center will be operating with modified hours, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, for the next week, and should resume normal operating hours after that. The Green and Blue Bag drop door remains open for regular use."

"We apologize for any inconvenience this causes our customers, and appreciate their patience while the Redemption Center operates with limited capacity," Chambers said in a brief news release, adding, "We do not believe any customers had close contact with the employee who tested positive."