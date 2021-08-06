Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 970 new cases

Coronavirus

Case number lower due to technical issue, backlog of unprocessed reports

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,889, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 970 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 226,899.

OHA media event highlights recent reports on vaccine effectiveness

At Friday’s media availability, Dr. Melissa Sutton, medical director of respiratory viral pathogens at OHA, discussed findings released in OHA’s latest report on COVID-19 related hospitalizations and a new national study on COVID-19 vaccines’ effectiveness.

The two reports show that all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective in preventing severe COVID-19 infection leading to hospitalization. They also show that the vaccines are as effective in the real world as they were in the clinical studies, and that they continue to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in the face of the widely circulating Delta variant. The OHA report notes that in July, 91% percent of COVID-19 deaths were among Oregonians who were unvaccinated.

A copy of the slides from that briefing can be found here, with talking points found here. Here is a video link to Friday’s media briefing.

New health and safety rule for employees in health care settings

On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown announced a new health and safety rule for employees in health care settings to help prevent Delta variant spread.

OHA has issued the rule, and you will find the new rule on this page once it is officially posted.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 6,980 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,548 doses were administered on Thursday and 3,432 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 5,210 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,683,362 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,794,451 first and second doses of Moderna and 184,170 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,512,046 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,325,446 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,041,595 doses of Pfizer, 2,318,420 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 496, which is 39 more than Thursday. There are 135 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 32 COVID-19 patients as of early Friday, three of whom were in the ICU, with two on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (26), Columbia (3), Coos (24), Crook (10), Curry (16), Deschutes (54), Douglas (64), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (141), Jefferson (7), Josephine (41), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (40), Lincoln (13), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (71), Morrow (13), Multnomah (94), Polk (18), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (61), Union (19), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (79), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (29).

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday is lower than expected because a technical issue has created a backlog of unprocessed reports. Local public health departments and OHA are working through the backlog of unprocessed reports.

Oregon’s 2,886th COVID-19 death is a 25-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 4 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,887th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 4 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,888th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 4 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,889th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 23 and died on Aug. 3 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

