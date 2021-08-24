Oregon reports 30 COVID-19 related deaths, 2,804 new cases, record 1,000 hospitalizations

Coronavirus

It's highest single-day death toll since early April; hospitalizations mark a 'grim milestone'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 30 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including Deschutes County's 91st death, raising the state’s death toll to 3,066 as hospitalizations reached a record 1,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The 30 deaths are the most reported in a single day in over 4 1/2 months, since 33 COVID-19 related deaths were reported on April 6.

OHA reported 2,804 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 260,425.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 7,928 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,230 were initial doses and 1,220 were second doses administered on Monday. The remaining 3,831 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,630 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,766,837 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,828,862 first and second doses of Moderna and 194,837 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,591,903 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,377,102 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,000, which is 63 more than Monday. There are 283 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 30 more than Monday.

There are 45 available adult ICU beds out of 667 total (7% availability) and 369 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,191 (9% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported another record count of 68 COVID-19 patients early Tuesday, 14 of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, an urgent care center will help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

OHA reports 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations

“Today, OHA is reporting 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a pandemic high and yet another grim milestone in Oregon’s ongoing struggle with the virus, said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer.

“This represents 1,000 people who spent the night in the hospital being away from their families and being cared for by health care providers who even in their exhausted states, are continuing to care for those who are sick with this virus. My thoughts are with all of them.

“We are far exceeding the hospitalization numbers we saw during the pre-vaccination surges of last fall and winter. This is putting an unprecedented strain on our local hospitals. Already, we have seen some hospitals suspend much-needed medical procedures because of the overflowing capacity. This affects every Oregonian family, and it is not sustainable.

“The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals are unvaccinated. The Delta variant is highly contagious. Unvaccinated people are at the most serious risk of hospitalization and, tragically, even death from the disease. I urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to please make a plan and get the vaccine. And I urge everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings, or when outdoors among large gatherings. By taking these measures, we more quickly slow this surge and once again regain the upper hand against the virus.”

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (37), Clackamas (171), Clatsop (46), Columbia (15), Coos (65), Crook (22), Curry (24), Deschutes (135), Douglas (240), Gilliam (1), Grant (4), Harney (7), Hood River (12), Jackson (242), Jefferson (7), Josephine (195), Klamath (25), Lake (3), Lane (195), Lincoln (72), Linn (110), Malheur (47), Marion (464), Morrow (10), Multnomah (152), Polk (45), Sherman (3), Tillamook (26) Umatilla (87), Union (15), Wallowa (4), Wasco (50), Washington (162) and Yamhill (104).

Oregon’s 3,037th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 21 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,038th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,039th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 22. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,040th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,041st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,042nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,043rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,044th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,045th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,046th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,047th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,048th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 20 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,049th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,050th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,051st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,052nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 22 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,053rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,054th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 11. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 3,055th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,056th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,057th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 21 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,058th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,059th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,060th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,061st COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 23. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,062nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,063rd COVID-19 death is a 31-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,064th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,065th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,066th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 21 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 16,130 16,130 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 80,447 80,447 Pfizer Comirnaty 39,066 39,066 Grand Total 0 135,643 135,643

1Updated: 08/24/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

