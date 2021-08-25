Oregon reports 20 more COVID-19 related deaths, Crook County’s 30th; 2,777 cases, 1,080 hospitalizations

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including Crook County's 30th death, raising the state’s death toll to 3,086, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 2,777 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 263,164.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,080, which is 80 more than Tuesday. There are 295 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 12 more than Tuesday.

There are 44 available adult ICU beds out of 662 total (7% availability) and 320 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,256 (8% availability).

St. Charles Bend reported a record 72 COVID-19 patients early Wednesday, with 14 in the ICU, all on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 11,462 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,951 were initial doses and 1,507 were second doses administered on Tuesday. The remaining 6,306 were administered on previous days, but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesdasy.

The seven-day running average is now 7,777 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,774,549 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,831,684 first and second doses of Moderna and 195,572 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,598,416 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,381,298 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Oregon Healthcare Workforce COVID-19 vaccine uptake: August update

The August update adds new data for all visualizations up to Aug. 15, 2021 and now includes the Physical Therapy license board in the dashboard. There are two license types within the Physical Therapy license board: Physical Therapist (PT) at 89% and Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) at 77% vaccinated. The Healthcare Workforce COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake dashboard will be updated monthly around the first week of the month.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (21), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (22), Columbia (33), Coos (61), Crook (20), Curry (20), Deschutes (161), Douglas (245), Gilliam (4), Grant (6), Harney (5), Hood River (12), Jackson (614), Jefferson (32), Josephine (109), Klamath (46), Lake (5), Lane (183), Lincoln (36), Linn (94), Malheur (25), Marion (169), Morrow (12), Multnomah (266), Polk (35), Sherman (3), Tillamook (34) Umatilla (68), Union (30), Wallowa (5), Wasco (32), Washington (170), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (60).

Oregon’s 3,067th COVID-19 associated death is a 48-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,068th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,069th COVID-19 associated death is a 91-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 21 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,070th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,071st COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,072nd COVID-19 associated death is a 59-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,073rd COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,074th COVID-19 associated death is an 89-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 23 at Salem Health Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,075th COVID-19 associated death is a 97-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,076th COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 23 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,077th COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 23 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,078th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,079th COVID-19 associated death is a 73-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,080th COVID-19 associated death is a 59-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 20 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,081st COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 15 at St. Luke’s Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,082nd COVID-19 associated death is a 66-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,083rd COVID-19 associated death is a 52-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 7 at CHI St. Anthony Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,084th COVID-19 associated death is a 63-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 23 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,085th COVID-19 associated death is an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 23 at Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,086th COVID-19 associated death is a 55-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 19 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

NOTE: More information is known about Oregon’s 3,038th COVID-19 associated death, a 90-year-old man from Coos County. He died at his residence.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHAs webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.