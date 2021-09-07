COCC, Jefferson County, NeighborImpact partner on COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Coronavirus

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College and Jefferson County Public Health, together with NeighborImpact, are bringing a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Madras from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at the COCC Madras campus, 1170 SE Ashwood Road.

NeighborImpact will be on-site from 3-5 p.m., offering resources from its mobile food bank.

Walk-ups are encouraged at this no-appointment pop-up clinic, with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines available, including first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Photo ID and health insurance are not required. Ages 12 and over are welcome, with Spanish-speaking volunteers available on-site.

A similar vaccine event on Aug. 20 at the COCC Madras campus provided vaccinations for 59 individuals.

For more information, contact Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456.