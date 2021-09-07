Oregon reports 54 more COVID-19 related deaths, 5,821 new cases over past four days

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations down slightly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There have been 54 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Oregon over the past four days, raising the state’s death toll to 3,326, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 5,821 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 289,649. The totals reflect data reported by local health officials over four days, between Sept. 3 and Sept.6.

Governor Brown press conference highlights school-based COVID-19 measures

Governor Kate Brown held a press conference Tuesday morning with OHA Health Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Dr. Dana Braner, physician-in-chief at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. A video link to the media briefing is here.

Dr. Sidelinger encouraged all eligible Oregonians who have not been vaccinated to schedule their appointments as soon as they can to protect themselves and others with safe and highly effective vaccines. Dr. Sidelinger also highlighted how OHA has been working closely with the Oregon Department of Education to ensure that Oregon schools remain well-protected against COVID-19. The measures include diagnostic testing for students or staff who display symptoms of COVID-19, weekly screening testing for unvaccinated K-12 staff and weekly screening testing of unvaccinated students through an opt-in program.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,140, which is 12 fewer than Monday. There are 300 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than Monday.

There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 641 total (9% availability) and 409 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,317 (9% availability).

St. Charles Bend reported 83 COVID-19 patients early Tuesday, 12 of whom were in the ICU, with 10 on ventilators. Of the 83 inpatients with COVID, 68 were not fully vaccinated, and none of the 12 ICU patients were fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 3,329 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of this total, 719 were administered on Sept. 6: 414 were initial doses and 194 were second doses. The remaining 2,610 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 8,705 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,853,687 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,860,204 first and second doses of Moderna and 203,087 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,661,365 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,427,352 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (33), Benton (56), Clackamas (453), Clatsop (27), Columbia (98), Coos (38), Crook (15), Curry (19), Deschutes (404), Douglas (421), Harney (12), Hood River (25), Jackson (439), Jefferson (28), Josephine (262), Klamath (65), Lake (2), Lane (647), Lincoln (77), Linn (302), Malheur (21), Marion (602), Morrow (24), Multnomah (772), Polk (71), Sherman (5), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (91), Union (57), Wallowa (19), Wasco (26), Washington (550), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (90).

Oregon reported 2,149 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 3, 466 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 4, 2,064 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 5 and 1,142 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 6.

Reported case counts and electronic laboratory report (ELR) totals are lower than expected on Sept. 4 due to a technical issue that delayed ELR processing. Processing of ELRs received on Sept. 4 was completed on Sept. 5, and ELR totals are higher than expected for Sept. 5.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 19,006 19,006 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 94,907 94,907 Pfizer Comirnaty 45,634 45,634 Grand Total 0 159,547 159,547

1Updated: 09/07/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

