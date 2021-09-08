Oregon reports 47 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2,352 cases, 1,138 hospitalizations

Coronavirus

New dashboard tracks hospitals' COVID-19 patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 47 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,373, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 2,352 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 291,978.

Oregon Health Authority updates its hospital capacity dashboard

A hospitalization by facility tab was added Wednesday to the Oregon Health Authority hospital capacity dashboard.

Tracking the seven-day average number of COVID-19 positive patients at individual hospitals can provide more local information about the burden of COVID-19 on these facilities.

The new dashboard shows all Oregon hospitals that are reporting COVID-19 positive patients in hospital beds, including ICU beds, and it allows for searching by individual counties.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,138, which is two fewer than Tuesday. There are 297 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Tuesday.

There are 43 available adult ICU beds out of 640 total (7% availability) and 343 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,336 (8% availability).

St. Charles Bend reported 83 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, 13 of whom were in the ICU, with eight on ventilators. Of the 83 patients, 71 were not fully vaccinated, while 12 of the 13 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 7,437 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Of this total, 4,775 were administered on Sept. 7: 2,201 were initial doses and 1,993 were second doses. The remaining 2,698 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 8,641 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,858,274 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,862,451 first and second doses of Moderna and 203,716 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,665,184 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,430,793 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Note: Due to the holiday, most reports will come out one day later. Therefore, the COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations and COVID-19 deaths rise data captured in the COVID-19 Weekly and the COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Reports will be published Thursday.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (40), Clackamas (137), Clatsop (6), Columbia (18), Coos (154), Crook (30), Curry (37), Deschutes (86), Douglas (132), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (19), Hood River (5), Jackson (201), Jefferson (8), Josephine (86), Klamath (85), Lake (21), Lane (142), Lincoln (12), Linn (118), Malheur (82), Marion (257), Morrow (6), Multnomah (147), Polk (64), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (115), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (29), Washington (135) and Yamhill (139).

