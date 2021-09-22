Oregon reports 26 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2,312 new cases, 939 hospitalizations

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 26 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,649, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 2,312 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 317,107.

OHA updates reporting for schools in weekly Outbreak Report

Starting Wednesday, the weekly Outbreak Report is updating how school outbreaks will be reported.

The Outbreak Report will continue to report the number of cases in school by student and staff or volunteer status. Active and resolved outbreaks will now include all cases linked to the outbreak and will no longer differentiate cases among students and staff cases.

Outbreaks in K-12 schools are defined as having two or more cases identified, where there is evidence of transmission, at school. Outbreaks may include cases who were not at school but are close contacts of those exposed at school. This provides a more accurate picture of the scale of K-12 related outbreaks and how they may link to other cases in the community, OHA said.

Schools should continue to notify their local public health authority of all positive cases identified among students and staff, including those who are reporting a positive at-home COVID-19 test.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 939, which is five fewer than Tuesday. There are 270 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than Tuesday.

9/22/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 39 (6%) 22 (6%) 1 (1%) 7 (16%) 7 (12%) 0 (0%) 2 (4%) 0 (0%) Adult non-ICU beds available 315 (7%) 84 (4%) 20 (3%) 78 (13%) 38 (9%) 3 (6%) 45 (11%) 47 (41%)

There are 39 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (6% availability) and 315 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272 (7% availability).

St. Charles Bend reported 90 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, 17 of whom were in the ICU, with 15 on ventilators. Two of the 17 ICU patients were fully vaccinated, while 17 of the total 90 patients were fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 9,765 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Of this total, 3,965 were administered on Tuesday: 1,774 were initial doses, 1,712 were second doses and 451 were third doses. The remaining 5,800 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,763 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,931,592 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,891,669 doses of Moderna and 211,673 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,714,604 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,479,317 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (41), Clackamas (218), Clatsop (14), Columbia (33), Coos (53), Crook (12), Curry (4), Deschutes (169), Douglas (59), Gilliam (1), Grant (68), Harney (27), Hood River (9), Jackson (106), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (39), Lake (9), Lane (143), Lincoln (28), Linn (119), Malheur (41), Marion (266), Morrow (7), Multnomah (319), Polk (45), Sherman (1), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (72), Union (16), Wallowa (13), Wasco (18), Washington (224) and Yamhill (53).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

