COVID spike from Pendleton Round-Up sours Oregon progress as boosters become available

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is experiencing a downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases after a crippling late-summer surge, but Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday she was “gravely concerned” about an outbreak in the northeastern part of the state following the Pendleton Round-Up rodeo.

So far, there have been at least 49 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 tied to the annual rodeo, which attracted thousands of people to a rural corner of Oregon from Sept. 11-18. Most of the cases were reported in Umatilla County, where the round-up take place, and in nearby Wallowa County.

Brown had said she would not attend the event, which she enjoys, due to her concerns about community spread.

Joe Fiumara, Umatilla County’s public health director, said some people who attended the rodeo were sick but chose to go anyway.

It’s still too early to say if those cases foreshadow a new spike in cases statewide, and health officials are watching closely for that possibility, said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jeanne.

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Monday voted to declare a public health emergency because of a “drastic spike” in COVID-19 after at least 72 new cases were diagnosed at its tribal health clinic in Umatilla County last week. The county recorded its second-highest number of newly confirmed virus cases last week since the outbreak began.

“We knew that a surge in positive COVID-19 cases was possible following the Pendleton Round-Up. What we’ve seen from this past week is that the cases have spiked quickly,” Aaron Hines, the clinic’s interim CEO, said in a statement.

The reservation has a 47% vaccination rate, Hines said.

The worries about a potential surge tied to the rodeo came amid a brighter coronavirus outlook overall for Oregon, state officials said.

Statewide, the COVID-19 surge of late summer and early fall “appears to have reached its peak,” Jeanne said.

“The good news is that while we still have a long way to go, things are slowly getting better,” Brown said of the slow decline in cases and hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations and new case numbers are declining. and the state’s positivity rate for virus tests has dropped from 12% to 8.9% since Sept. 1, he said. Newly confirmed case counts have declined for three weeks in a row, he added.

Jeanne said the rate of COVID-19 among unvaccinated Oregonians is four times higher than vaccinated residents. And he said some vaccinated people are getting the virus but the “vast majority get no or mild symptoms.”

“COVID-19 vaccines are saving lives in Oregon every day,” Jeanne said of the 2.5 million Oregonians now fully vaccinated.

Brown also said there is ample supply of the Pfizer vaccine in Oregon for people in certain groups eligible for booster shots.

People are eligible to receive booster shots six months after they received the second dose of Pfizer vaccine if they meet one of these requirements:

— Age over age 65.

— Live in a long-term care setting.

— Have an underlying medical condition that puts them at a higher risk of COVID-19 and are between ages 18 and 64.

— Work in jobs that puts them at high risk of COVID-19 exposure, such as teachers, health care workers, first responders, transit workers and grocery store workers

“If you are in one of these groups, you can schedule an appointment today,” said Brown. “We have free and readily available vaccines across the state. Everyone who is eligible for a vaccine will get one.”

About 300,000 Oregonians are currently eligible for the Pfizer booster and there are 800,000 doses of vaccine available around the state, including 400,000 Pfizer doses, said Rachael Banks, director of the Oregon Health Authority’s public health division.

The state is planning for larger-scale vaccine clinics for booster shots and also looking for “child-friendly” sites “anticipating there may be authorization for children ages 5-11 later this fall,” Banks said.

Currently, 75% of the people eligible for the vaccine in Oregon have received at least one dose and nearly 69% are fully vaccinated, according to statewide COVID-19 data.

News release from Gov. Brown's office:

Governor, OHA committed to ensuring anyone eligible, especially vulnerable Oregonians, able to get a booster shot

(Salem, OR) — In a press conference today, Governor Kate Brown provided an update on the current state of COVID-19 and the state's plan for delivering booster shots. She was joined by Oregon Health Authority Public Health Director Rachael Banks, Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jeanne, and Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill.

"The good news is that, while we still have a long way to go, it appears things are slowly getting better," said Governor Brown. "And every day there is renewed hope as we see more people getting vaccinated, progress on vaccines for our 5-11 year olds, and now, the beginning of boosters for some of our most vulnerable.

"Everyone who is eligible for a booster will get one. For those who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I ask for your patience as we wait for further data and guidance from the federal government. For those who received the Pfizer vaccine but are not yet eligible for a booster, please know that you are still well protected from COVID-19. Boosters offer an extra layer of protection — and that is important for individuals at higher risk of exposure or illness — but you are still fully vaccinated with the two doses."

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared their recommendations for the first large group of Americans who are eligible for booster shots. The Western States Scientific Safety Workgroup followed with their recommendations, which align with the federal guidance, and which Oregon will be following. The Governor's statement on the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup can be found here.

