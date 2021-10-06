Oregon reports 33 more COVID-19 related deaths, 15,64 new cases; weekly numbers continue to fall

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 33 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,900, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 1,564 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 338,130.

COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations and deaths decline

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 10,400 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 3. That represents an 8.9% decrease from the previous week and the fifth consecutive week of declining case counts.

The incidence of reported COVID-19 continues to be higher in Oregon counties with lower vaccination rates.

There were 462 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 512 last week, which marks a 10% reduction and the fourth consecutive week of declines.

There were 114 reported COVID-19 related deaths, similar to the 115 deaths reported the previous week.

There were 151,415 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2. The percentage of positive tests was 8.8%, similar to the 8.9% positivity rate reported last week.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 163 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

OHA launches additional landing page for equity-related data

Oregon Health Authority has developed a third tab to its Tableau Table of Contents to act as a landing page for health equity-related data. Where the two previous tabs on the Tableau Table of Contents link to Tableau dashboards and are organized by geographic level and topic, the new Health Equity Data tab is organized by demographic groups and links to both Tableau dashboards and other reports published by OHA.

OHA proactively promotes the elimination of health disparities and the achievement of health equity for all people in Oregon.

Comprehensive data collection and analysis, leading to accurate representation of the health inequities faced by our diverse population, is central to this work of community-driven health equity. Use this link to further explore OHA’s health equity-related COVID-19 data by race, ethnicity, age, language and disability.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 13,347 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Of that total, 1,203 were initial doses; 1,336 were second doses and 3,602 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,163 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 11,561 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,065,587 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,917,354 doses of Moderna and 219,052 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,758,746 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,538,974 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 730, which is three fewer than Tuesday. There are 187 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Tuesday.

There are 53 available adult ICU beds out of 693 total (8% availability) and 319 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,240 (8% availability).

10/6/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 53 (8%) 26 (7%) 6 (6%) 9 (10%) 2 (3%) 0 (0%) 8 (15%) 2 (8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 319 (8%) 74 (4%) 19 (3%) 94 (15%) 31 (7%) 10 (21%) 57 (14%) 34 (30%)

St. Charles Bend reported 78 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, 15 of them in the ICU, with 10 on ventilators. Thirteen of the 15 ICU patients are not fully vaccinated, and 61 of the 78 patients are not fully vaccinated, the hospital said.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (21), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (13), Columbia (11), Coos (32), Crook (27), Curry (7), Deschutes (130), Douglas (49), Grant (15), Harney (16), Hood River (19), Jackson (102), Jefferson (16), Josephine (19), Klamath (70), Lake (4), Lane (112), Lincoln (19), Linn (69), Malheur (29), Marion (167), Morrow (8), Multnomah (128), Polk (121), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (58), Union (12), Wallowa (22), Wasco (13), Washington (101), and Yamhill (55).

