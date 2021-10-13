Oregon reports 33 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,278 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 33 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,117, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 1,278 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 346,480.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 595, which is 10 more than Tuesday. There are 145 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 4 fewer than Tuesday.

There are 61 available adult ICU beds out of 680 total (9% availability) and 306 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,138 (7% availability).

10/13/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 61 (9%) 25 (7%) 8 (10%) 9 (10%) 8 (14%) 1 (10%) 4 (8%) 6 (23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 306 (7%) 63 (3%) 18 (3%) 62 (10%) 47 (11%) 6 (13%) 59 (15%) 51 (43%)

St. Charles Bend reported 72 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, 11 of whom were in the ICU, with 10 on ventilators. One of the 11 patients was fully vaccinated and 57 of the 72 patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital reported.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 13,673 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Of that total, 1,110 were initial doses, 1,150 were second doses and 4,104 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,272 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 10,229 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,133,104 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,925,240 doses of Moderna and 221,555 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,776,547 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,560,340 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (25), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (27), Crook (31), Curry (6), Deschutes (105), Douglas (50), Harney (5), Hood River (9), Jackson (66), Jefferson (20), Josephine (19), Klamath (33), Lake (8), Lane (130), Lincoln (20), Linn (73), Malheur (30), Marion (139), Morrow (3), Multnomah (113), Polk (30), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (58), Union (9), Wallowa (4), Wasco (15), Washington (101) and Yamhill (22).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.