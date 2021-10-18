Oregon reports 24 more COVID-19 related deaths over weekend, 3 in C. Oregon; 3,276 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There have been 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon over the weekend, including three in Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,185, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 3,276 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 352,026.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 561, which is 11 more than Sunday. There are 140 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Sunday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 698 total (8% availability) and 305 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,099 (7% availability).

10/18/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 59(8%) 32(9%) 8(9%) 9(10%) 4(7%) 0(0%) 2(4%) 4(15%) Adult non-ICU beds available 305(7%) 52(3%) 11(2%) 77(13%) 35(8%) 7(14%) 82(20%) 41(36%)

St. Charles Bend reported 71 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, 14 of whom were in the ICU, with 13 on ventilators. Thirteen of the 14 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 57 of the 71 patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 4,376 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of this total, 1,371 were administered on Sunday; 265 were initial doses, 230 were second doses and 863 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,005 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 9,677 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,177,686 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,930,703 doses of Moderna and 222,984 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,786,683 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,572,424 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (87), Clackamas (256), Clatsop (12), Columbia (44), Coos (31), Crook (29), Curry (6), Deschutes (311), Douglas (124), Grant (4), Harney (18), Hood River (18), Jackson (149), Jefferson (49), Josephine (61), Klamath (55), Lake (7), Lane (340), Lincoln (28), Linn (240), Malheur (12), Marion (296), Morrow (14), Multnomah (515), Polk (45), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (47), Union (31), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (334), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (67).

Oregon reports 1,726 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 15, 883 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 16 and 667 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 17.

Oregon’s 4,162nd COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on October 14 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,163rd COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct. 11 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,164th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Oct. 7 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,165th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 9 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,166th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 2 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,167th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 10 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,168th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 14 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,169th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 15 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,170th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 13 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,171st COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,172nd COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct. 14 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,173rd COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,174th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 14 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,175th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 15 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,176th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Oct. 13 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,177th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 15 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,178th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Oct. 8 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,179th COVID-19 related death is a 44-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 8 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,180th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 8 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,181st COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Oct. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,182nd COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 4 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,183rd COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Sept. 7 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,184th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Oct. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,185th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.