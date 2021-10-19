Oregon reports 41 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,366 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 41 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,226, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 1,366 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 353,368.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 562, which is one more than Monday. There are 130 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than Monday.

There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 706 total (8% availability) and 292 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,127 (7% availability).

10/19/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 56 (8%) 29 (8%) 3 (3%) 12 (13%) 2 (3%) 0 (0%) 4 (7%) 6 (23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 292 (7%) 48 (2%) 7 (1%) 104 (18%) 34 (8%) 3 (7%) 60 (15%) 36 (30%)

St. Charles Bend reported 79 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, 16 of whom were in the ICU, with 14 on ventilators. Fifteen of the 16 ICU patients were not fully vacciated and 61 of the 79 patients were not fully vaccinated the hospital reported.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday 8,804 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state immunization registry on Monday.

Of that total, 4,438 were administered on Monday. There were 793 initial doses, 732 second doses and 2,799 third and booster doses. The remaining 4,366 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 9,511 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,184,813 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,931,989 doses of Moderna and 223,288 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,788,567 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,574,554 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (44), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (13), Columbia (14), Coos (29), Crook (42), Curry (8), Deschutes (73), Douglas (44), Gilliam (3), Grant (15), Harney (17), Hood River (3), Jackson (56), Jefferson (14), Josephine (14), Klamath (81), Lake (14), Lane (124), Lincoln (22), Linn (60), Malheur (26), Marion (116), Morrow (4), Multnomah (123), Polk (51), Sherman (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (72), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (22), Washington (107), Wheeler (9),and Yamhill (37).

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in their daily media release.

Vaccine Type Doses Recalled Wasted Spoiled Expired Grand Total Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine 34,780 34,780 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 153,781 153,781 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 79,632 79,632 Grand Total 0 268,193 268,193

1Updated: 10/19/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

