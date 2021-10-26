Oregon reports 23 more COVID-19 COVID-19 related deaths, including Crook County man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 23 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including a 66-year-old Crook County man, raising the state’s death toll to 4,318, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 1,557 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 361,240.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday 16,084 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday.

Of that total, 8,800 were administered on Monday. There were 987 initial doses, 705 second doses and 6,001 third and booster doses. The remaining 7,284 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 8,855 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,252,079 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,952,169 doses of Moderna and 225,440 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,804,539 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,589,267 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 542, which is 29 fewer than Monday. There are 127 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Monday.

There are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 684 total (7% availability) and 244 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,134 (6% availability).

10/26/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 49 (7%) 19 (5%) 4 (5%) 13 (15%) 2 (3%) 1 (10%) 2 (4%) 8 (31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 244 (6%) 44 (2%) 11 (2%) 71 (12%) 33 (8%) 11 (22%) 39 (10%) 35 (29%)

St. Charles Bend reported 69 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, 10 of whom were in the ICU, with seven on ventilators. None of the 10 ICU patients (five of whom were under the age of 60) were fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, while 55 of the 69 patients were not fully vaccinated; 21 of the 69 total patients were under 60 years old.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.

Vaccine Type Doses Recalled Non-viable, Spoiled or Expired Grand Total Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine 36,186 36,186 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 165,765 165,765 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 84,356 84,356 Grand Total 0 286,307 286,307

1Updated: 10/26/2021

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Cases and deaths

Due to an unexpected technical glitch, Opera, the COVID-19 case database, was down from 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 through 9 p.m. Oct. 23. As a result, daily case counts for those days were lower than expected.

That disruption accounts for Tuesday’s higher case tally, which arises as local public health authorities work through that backlog of cases.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (44), Clackamas (113), Clatsop (3), Columbia (22), Coos (24), Crook (24), Curry (14), Deschutes (129), Douglas (41), Gilliam (3), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (86), Jefferson (15), Josephine (23), Klamath (65), Lake (15), Lane (145), Lincoln (6), Linn (66), Malheur (34), Marion (155), Morrow (9), Multnomah (191), Polk (57), Sherman (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (49), Union (4), Wasco (11), Washington (113), and Yamhill (71).

Oregon’s 4,296th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 2 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,297th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 5 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,298th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Jefferson County who died on Oct. 18 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,299th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,300th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,301st COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,302nd COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 22 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,303rd COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 24 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,304th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 24 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,305th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,306th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 22 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,307th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,308th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,309th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 24 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,310th COVID-19 related death is a 39-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,311th COVID-19 related death is a 44-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,312th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 22 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,313th COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,314th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,315th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 22 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,316th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,317th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,318th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

